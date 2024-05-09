TVS Motor share price climbs nearly 6% after Q4 result: All you need to know

TVS Motor share price: Shares of TVS Motor Company rose more than 6 per cent after the company's consolidated net profit increased 15 per cent for the fourth quarter ended March 2024. The stock went up 5.73 per cent to ₹2,121.30 on the BSE and on the NSE, it climbed 6.32 per cent to ₹2,123. TVS Motor share price: The stock went up 5.73 per cent to ₹ 2,121.30 on the BSE.

TVS Motor Q4 results

TVS Motor Company said its net profit increased 15 per cent to ₹387 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024. The company reported a net profit of ₹336 crore in the January-March period of the previous fiscal. It also said that revenue from operations rose to ₹10,042 crore in the period under review compared with ₹8,031 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23.

In the fourth quarter, the company said its overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, grew by 22 per cent to 10.63 lakh units compared to 8.68 lakh units in the same period of the 2022-23 fiscal.

For the year ended on March 31, 2024, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,686 crore as against ₹1,329 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations rose to ₹39,145 crore in FY24 over ₹31,974 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.