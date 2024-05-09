 TVS Motor share price climbs nearly 6% after Q4 result: All you need to know - Hindustan Times
TVS Motor share price climbs nearly 6% after Q4 result: All you need to know

ByHT News Desk
May 09, 2024 11:39 AM IST

TVS Motor share price: The stock went up 5.73 per cent to ₹2,121.30 on the BSE and on the NSE, it climbed 6.32 per cent to ₹2,123.

TVS Motor share price: Shares of TVS Motor Company rose more than 6 per cent after the company's consolidated net profit increased 15 per cent for the fourth quarter ended March 2024. The stock went up 5.73 per cent to ₹2,121.30 on the BSE and on the NSE, it climbed 6.32 per cent to ₹2,123.

TVS Motor share price: The stock went up 5.73 per cent to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,121.30 on the BSE.
TVS Motor share price: The stock went up 5.73 per cent to 2,121.30 on the BSE.

TVS Motor Q4 results

TVS Motor Company said its net profit increased 15 per cent to 387 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024. The company reported a net profit of 336 crore in the January-March period of the previous fiscal. It also said that revenue from operations rose to 10,042 crore in the period under review compared with 8,031 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23.

In the fourth quarter, the company said its overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, grew by 22 per cent to 10.63 lakh units compared to 8.68 lakh units in the same period of the 2022-23 fiscal. 

For the year ended on March 31, 2024, the company posted a consolidated net profit of 1,686 crore as against 1,329 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations rose to 39,145 crore in FY24 over 31,974 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.

News / Business / TVS Motor share price climbs nearly 6% after Q4 result: All you need to know

Follow Us On