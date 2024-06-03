Unacademy's Gaurav Munjal says Bengaluru 'best city in India': 'Everyone wants to move'

Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal called Bengaluru India's best city as he said that everyone he has met wanted to move to there. On X (formerly Twitter, he wrote, "Everyone I meet these days wants to move to Bangalore. Best City in India. He also said that Bengaluru should be the only city that founders should consider while thinking of starting their own companies. He asserted, “And the only place you should be if you’re thinking of starting a company.” Gaurav Munjal said that Bengaluru should be the only city which founders should consider while thinking of starting their own companies.

Several social media users agreed with Gaurav Munjal's take with one writing, “Not even starting a company, if you want non-linear outcomes in your career, BLR is the place with the highest probability!”

A second remarked, “Its robust infrastructure, talent pool, and cosmopolitan culture foster innovation. The city's pro-business policies and vibrant entrepreneurial spirit make it an ideal launchpad for new ventures. Moreover, its pleasant weather throughout the year aids productivity.”

A third added, “Weather and whole startup vibe is very much keeps you alive in Bangalore.”

Some disagreed with Gaurav Munjal as well. One wrote, “If you are looking to build a career in tech there are still alternatives to bangalore like Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Pune, Chennai. But if you want to build a career in finance, there is no other alternative to Mumbai.”

Another said, "Not very sure about that, especially with "pure tech" firms that are globally going remote these days. When tech is the product and not the enabler of a service, people will choose a better location, more mobility and freedom."