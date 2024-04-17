vivo T3x 5G launched; packs 6000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip

vivo just expanded its T series with the launch of vivo T3x 5G in India today. The company says it is specifically targetted at multi-taskers and that it offers the fastest performance in its segment. The new smartphone packs the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip. The company says this is the first smartphone from vivo to come with a 6000 mAh battery. Buyers can pick between two available colors - Crimson Bliss and Celestial Green. vivo T3x 5G packs Dual Stereo Speakers with a 300% audio boost promised.

Price

vivo T3x price is ₹13,499 for the 4GB+128GB variant, ₹14,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, and ₹16,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Buyers can get their hands on it starting April 24, 2024 on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and retail outlets. The company has also rolled out a number of offers including up to ₹1500 discount on HDFC & SBI Bank debit cards and credit cards.

Chipset

“Owing to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, the vivo T3x delivers the fastest performance in its segment,” said Pankaj Gandhi, Head, Online Business, vivo India. Processor

vivo T3x 5G packs the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor that sports an 8-core CPU architecture, and this next-gen 4 nm platform has a benchmark score of around 561,250. vivo says it offers the most powerful performance in its price segment, providing next-level performance in graphics processing and an immersive gaming experience.

Battery

vivo T3x 5G’s 6000mAh battery supports 44W of flash charge and it is supported by the Super Battery Saver mode for extended standby time that enhances user connectivity and productivity.

Display

The smartphone features a 6.72-inch 120Hz FHD+ Ultra Vision Display with a peak brightness of 1000 nits.

Turbo Camera System

The vivo T3x 5G has a 50 MP Main Camera, 8 MP HD Portrait (Front and Rear Cameras) alongside a 2 MP bokeh camera. Company says it delivers ultra-sharp images whether it’s bright or dark. A number of camera features are available including Super Night Mode, Bokeh Flare Portrait, Multi Flare Portrait, Flash Portrait and more.

The rear camera video mode supports recording 4K videos, but only in 8GB version of T3x.

Running on Funtouch OS 14, the vivo T3x 5G provides a seamless operating experience, enhancing user interaction and efficiency.