Your credit score just got more immediate

Last year, the RBI mandated weekly updating of credit information by all lenders, effective July 1, 2026. Lenders must track credit activity as of the 9th, 16th, 23rd and last day of each month and share the information with credit information companies within four days. They must also submit complete updated credit information on the fifth of every month.

Your credit score is a key factor that banks and financial institutions use to decide whether to lend to you and at what interest rate. Credit information companies calculate the score based on information reported by lenders and credit card issuers.

Since July 1, your credit score has been updating faster than before. If you delayed a payment last week, it may already be reflected in your updated credit report and score.

The RBI’s primary objective is to make the credit information reporting system more efficient. More frequent reporting is intended to make the process more transparent, accurate and uniform across borrowers, lenders and credit bureaus.

The change comes as retail, non-housing loans continue to grow. According to the RBI’s Financial Stability Report, 58.4% of household borrowings are now non-housing retail loans, with a large proportion comprising unsecured consumption loans. Many borrowers also have multiple credit lines across lenders. More frequent reporting means credit information and scores are likely to be refreshed more quickly.

What changes for borrowers The basics remain unchanged: a higher credit score generally improves the chances of loan approval and favourable terms, while a lower score can work against the borrower. The impact of weekly reporting is likely to be greater for borrowers with multiple credit lines or those who frequently take on or repay large loans.

Does weekly reporting mean your credit score will now change every week?

According to Parijat Garg, a personal finance expert and digital lending consultant, “Every time the record gets updated with new information, the score will have to be recalculated or refreshed. Whether it changes significantly or not depends on what has changed in your information and whether that change was meaningful. The refresh may not happen precisely in 7 days, as it takes some time for the information to be shared and then updated in the system; one may expect that the credit score refresh could now happen in, say, 10-12 days.”

Borrowers with a good score, positive credit behaviour and a strong repayment history could benefit from more frequent updates. Those struggling with repayments could see negative information reflected sooner.

According to Manish Ajwani, head of products, Equifax India, “There are two segments which will be most impacted. High frequency and digital first borrowers who rely on Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) schemes, micro-credit lines, or quick digital loans will see their bureau files update almost continuously. Secondly, borrowers who actively utilize credit cards will see their balances and utilization ratios captured on the specific weekly reporting cut-off dates.”

Faster reporting makes timing more important Credit activity may now appear in reports within 10-12 days, rather than the 25-30 days it could take previously. This makes the timing of repayments and new borrowing more relevant. For example, if you are applying for a loan, you may want to consider paying down a credit card balance before a reporting date rather than waiting until the payment due date.

“Timing matters particularly for credit card holders and revolving credit users. Lenders capture and transmit data based on specific weekly snapshot dates. If a cardholder carries a high balance on a reporting date, that elevated credit utilization ratio will be reported to the bureau even if they pay off the full balance just a few days later. However, it’s too early to understand the precise correlation between mid-month leverage and a probable default. Ascertaining a conclusive impact on the score needs more time and data,” Ajwani said.

Late payments are also likely to show up sooner. Borrowers should ensure that loan EMIs and credit card dues are paid on time, with auto-pay mandates used where possible and checked to ensure that payments go through.

Borrowers should also be cautious about making multiple loan applications. Each new loan could become visible to other lenders more quickly, potentially affecting how lenders assess a borrower’s overall debt exposure. Where funds are needed, using an existing pre-approved credit limit may be preferable to making multiple fresh applications.

Garg said the faster flow of information could make it harder for borrowers to take loans from multiple lenders before their existing borrowing becomes visible.

“The lending landscape is changing fast. There was a time when a loan application took weeks to process, and now it happens in a matter of hours. Thanks to an inherent lag, it was possible that the lender for the next loan would not have any information about a loan taken just a month ago. This won’t happen in the new system as updates will be quicker. For those who might try to misuse the system by engaging multiple lenders all at once, it may not work anymore,” he said.

The faster reporting system also means positive changes, such as prepayments and loan closures, can be reflected sooner. This could help borrowers rebuilding their credit history or seeking to demonstrate lower debt exposure. “If a consumer fully repaid or closed a loan, they often had to wait up to 30 to 45 days for their credit report to update from ‘Active’ to ‘Closed.’ During that lag, if they applied for a fresh loan new lenders might reject them due to perceived over-leveraging. Under weekly reporting, positive actions — like paying off debt, closing accounts, or reducing credit card balances — are recognized almost immediately, instantly restoring the borrower’s borrowing capacity,” Ajwani said.

More frequent reporting could also speed up dispute resolution. The RBI has mandated that disputes raised by borrowers must be resolved by both the lender and the credit bureau within a maximum of 30 days. Borrowers are entitled to compensation for each day of delay beyond that period.

Too early to assess the full impact While the new system should improve the flow of credit information and potentially strengthen risk management, it is too early to determine whether lenders will use the faster flow of information to reprice loans or otherwise change lending decisions.

According to Bhavesh Jain, MD and CEO, TransUnion CIBIL, “The shift to weekly reporting is a consumer-centric move and will be particularly relevant for the end-consumer. It can facilitate earlier reflection of updates and corrections, thus, making the overall ecosystem more responsive. It’s been a month and a half, hence, early days. As the new arrangement matures we will begin to see its full impact.”

Faster reporting is likely to reduce the lag in the credit system over time. For borrowers, however, the fundamentals remain unchanged: borrow prudently, repay on time and keep debt within your ability to repay.