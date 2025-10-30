2026 MV Agusta Brutale 800 unveiled: Top 5 things you should know

MV Agusta has unveiled the updated 2026 Brutale 800, a motorcycle that continues to embody the brand’s signature blend of Italian design, agility, and raw power. The latest iteration refines the formula with key mechanical, electronic, and aesthetic enhancements while maintaining the unmistakable Brutale DNA. With a focus on Euro 5+ compliance, improved safety tech, and premium components, the new Brutale 800 is more refined, responsive, and reliable than ever before. Here are five things that you should know about the new Brutale. MV Agusta unveils the 2026 Brutale 800, featuring a refined 798 cc engine, Euro 5+ compliance, and advanced safety technology, enhancing its agility and responsiveness.

1. Updated 798 cc triple-cylinder engine

The 2026 Brutale 800 retains its 798 cc, three-cylinder engine. It produces 113 hp at 11,000 rpm and 85 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quick-shifter.

While the output figures remain unchanged, the engine now meets the latest Euro 5+ emission standards, ensuring cleaner performance.

2. Premium braking and suspension setup

The new Brutale features a Brembo braking system with M4.32 monobloc calipers and 320 mm floating discs up front, alongside a 220 mm rear disc.

Suspension duties are managed by a 43 mm Marzocchi USD fork and a Sachs monoshock, both fully adjustable for preload, compression, and rebound. The chassis setup continues to focus on agility, responsiveness, and lightweight.

3. Advanced electronics and rider aids

MV Agusta has equipped the Brutale 800 with a 6-axis IMU-based electronics suite for enhanced rider control. The system integrates cornering ABS, traction control, and rear-wheel lift mitigation, making it safer and more predictable under hard braking.

Riders can choose from four riding modes – Rain, Sport, Race, and Custom – to tailor performance based on conditions. A 5.5-inch full-TFT display offers crisp visuals, while a new Advanced Connectivity Device adds smartphone pairing, anti-theft tracking, and emergency SMS functions for added peace of mind.

4. Distinctive design and new colour option

A hallmark of MV Agusta’s lineup, the Brutale 800 continues to exude minimalist aggression with its exposed trellis frame, sculpted fuel tank, and compact tail section. For 2026, MV introduces a stunning new Rosso Ago Opaco matte-red colourway that enhances its muscular stance.

Despite the updates, the Brutale remains instantly recognisable — combining artful Italian styling with cutting-edge performance components.

5. Price, warranty, and global availability

The 2026 MV Agusta Brutale 800 is priced at €12,600 (approximately ₹12.9 lakh) in European markets. A key highlight is MV Agusta’s five-year factory warranty, a strong statement of confidence in the motorcycle’s reliability.

While the India launch timeline is yet to be confirmed, the Brutale 800’s upgrades make it one of the most appealing middleweight nakeds in the segment, rivalling the likes of the Triumph Street Triple and Ducati Monster.