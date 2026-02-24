5 affordable bikes I would buy for their USD front forks
Think USD forks are just for show? Here’s why they matter, and the affordable bikes I’d seriously consider if front-end feel was a priority.
USD (upside-down) front forks are no longer limited to expensive motorcycles. Over the last few years, they’ve made their way into the affordable end of the market, and not just for show.
Compared to conventional right-side-up telescopic forks, USD units are structurally stiffer. The thicker section of the fork sits at the top, reducing flex under braking and during hard cornering. The result is better front-end feel and more confidence when you’re pushing a little harder than usual. They still handle steering duties and absorb bumps like any other fork, but the added rigidity makes the motorcycle feel tighter and more composed.
If I were spending my own money on a relatively affordable motorcycle and wanted USD forks as part of the package, these are the five I’d shortlist.
Honda CB125 Hornet
The newest entrant in the sporty 125cc commuter space, the Honda CB125 Hornet stands out simply because it offers USD forks in a segment that traditionally sticks to basic hardware.
Priced at ₹1.14 lakh (ex-showroom), it uses a 123.94cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 10.99 hp and 11.2 Nm. A 5-speed gearbox handles transmission duties.
In this class, most buyers are upgrading from a basic commuter. Having USD forks here isn’t about track riding, it’s about getting a sharper front-end feel in everyday city use, along with a bit of mechanical credibility that the segment rarely offers.
Bajaj Pulsar N160
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 has been one of the more balanced 160cc motorcycles in the market. Prices start at ₹1.18 lakh (ex-showroom), but the USD fork variant comes in at ₹1.26 lakh.
It is powered by a 164.82cc, single-cylinder engine producing 15.7 hp and 14.65 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.
The Pulsar’s chassis already feels stable for daily use and occasional highway runs. The USD setup adds extra front-end stiffness, especially noticeable during sudden braking or when carrying speed into corners. For a small premium, it makes the N160 feel that bit more planted.
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has always leaned slightly toward the enthusiast side of the 160cc segment. Prices start at ₹1.15 lakh, while the USD fork variant is priced at ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom).
It runs a 159.7cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 17.31 hp and 14.73 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
This is one motorcycle where the USD forks feel aligned with its character. The engine is eager, the chassis is responsive, and the added rigidity at the front complements spirited riding. If cornering feel matters to you, this variant makes a stronger case than the standard one.
Yamaha MT-15
The Yamaha MT-15 is the most expensive motorcycle on this list, with prices starting from ₹1.58 lakh (ex-showroom). But it also offers the most performance here.
Its 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine produces 18.10 hp and 14.1 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
The MT-15’s Deltabox frame and sharp steering geometry already give it a focused feel. The USD forks contribute to that precision, especially when riding quickly on twisty roads. Among these five, this is the one where the front-end feedback feels the most direct.
Hero Xtreme 160R
The Hero Xtreme 160R is priced at ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and is powered by a 163.2cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine producing 16.6 hp and 14.6 Nm. It comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
The Xtreme 160R is light and easy to ride in city conditions. With USD forks, the front feels more controlled over broken patches and while braking hard. For riders who want something simple but not basic, this setup adds meaningful hardware without pushing the price into 200cc territory.