USD (upside-down) front forks are no longer limited to expensive motorcycles. Over the last few years, they've made their way into the affordable end of the market, and not just for show. 5 affordable bikes I would buy for their USD front forks

Compared to conventional right-side-up telescopic forks, USD units are structurally stiffer. The thicker section of the fork sits at the top, reducing flex under braking and during hard cornering. The result is better front-end feel and more confidence when you’re pushing a little harder than usual. They still handle steering duties and absorb bumps like any other fork, but the added rigidity makes the motorcycle feel tighter and more composed.

If I were spending my own money on a relatively affordable motorcycle and wanted USD forks as part of the package, these are the five I’d shortlist.