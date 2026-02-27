5 diesel SUVs I would pick purely for their highway mileage

Diesel engines continue to make a strong case for themselves on Indian highways. At steady triple-digit speeds, their strong mid-range torque and low fuel consumption can make a noticeable difference to long-distance running costs. If I had to choose five diesel SUVs purely on the basis of highway mileage, while still keeping updated prices and usable performance in mind, these would be my picks. Tata Nexon diesel leads the list with a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 24.08 km/l, making it a strong highway companion.

Tata Nexon On paper, the Tata Nexon diesel still leads the efficiency charts. Its 1.5-litre turbo diesel develops 115 PS and 260 Nm, available with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT. According to the latest ARAI figures, the manual returns 23.23 km/l while the AMT manages a class-leading 24.08 km/l, among the highest in its segment. Ex-showroom prices for the diesel variants range from about ₹9 lakh to ₹14.15 lakh in India, making this one of the most frugal diesel SUVs if highway mileage is your priority.

(Also read: Tata Punch EV facelift launched at ₹9.69 lakh with 468 km range and new features)

Kia Sonet The Kia Sonet diesel uses a 1.5-litre CRDi engine with 116 hp and 250 Nm, matched to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic. Its ARAI-claimed mileage is 22.3 km/l for the manual, while the automatic is officially lower at around 18.6 km/l. The ex-showroom price bracket is roughly ₹8.98 lakh to ₹14.09 lakh, keeping it competitive with the Nexon on the efficiency leaderboard.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Mahindra’s XUV 3XO compact SUV has one of the strongest diesel torque figures in its class. It's 1.5-litre turbo diesel produces 117 PS and 300 Nm, with manual and AMT gearboxes. The official economy is 20.6 km/l for the manual and 21.2 km/l for the AMT. The diesel range is priced between about ₹8.99 lakh and ₹13.60 lakh ex-showroom, with a strong balance of torque and fuel efficiency for long runs.

(Also read: Mahindra confirms BE.07-based electric SUV for 2027)

Hyundai Creta In the mid-size SUV category, the Creta diesel remains among the more efficient larger SUVs. Its 1.5-litre CRDi diesel delivers 116 PS and 250 Nm, and ARAI lists the manual’s efficiency at 21.8 km/l. Automatic versions dip to around 19.1 km/l under the same certification. Prices for the diesel Creta start near ₹12.40 lakh and go up to ₹20.20 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on trim and transmission.

Kia Seltos The newly launched 2026 Kia Seltos continues with the popular 1.5-litre diesel CRDi that produces around 116 PS and 250 Nm. Official mileage claims for the diesel manual sit at about 20.7 km/l, making it a strong performer for highway use. The ex-showroom price for the 2026 diesel models begins at roughly ₹12.59 lakh and goes up to ₹19.99 lakh for higher trims.

If most of your driving happens on highways, diesel still makes practical sense. The Tata Nexon wins on outright efficiency figures, but the Mahindra XUV 3XO feels effortless thanks to its strong torque. Step up to the Hyundai Creta or Kia Seltos, and you gain more space and comfort without sacrificing too much mileage.

In the end, it really comes down to how you travel. If you regularly clock long intercity runs, a frugal diesel SUV can quietly save you money every single trip.