    5 diesel SUVs I would pick purely for their highway mileage

    Five diesel SUVs that stand out for highway mileage, combining strong torque, efficient engines and competitive ex-showroom pricing in India.

    Updated on: Feb 27, 2026 4:46 PM IST
    By Ryan Paul Massey
    Diesel engines continue to make a strong case for themselves on Indian highways. At steady triple-digit speeds, their strong mid-range torque and low fuel consumption can make a noticeable difference to long-distance running costs. If I had to choose five diesel SUVs purely on the basis of highway mileage, while still keeping updated prices and usable performance in mind, these would be my picks.

    Tata Nexon diesel leads the list with a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 24.08 km/l, making it a strong highway companion.
    Tata Nexon diesel leads the list with a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 24.08 km/l, making it a strong highway companion.

    Tata Nexon

    On paper, the Tata Nexon diesel still leads the efficiency charts. Its 1.5-litre turbo diesel develops 115 PS and 260 Nm, available with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT. According to the latest ARAI figures, the manual returns 23.23 km/l while the AMT manages a class-leading 24.08 km/l, among the highest in its segment. Ex-showroom prices for the diesel variants range from about 9 lakh to 14.15 lakh in India, making this one of the most frugal diesel SUVs if highway mileage is your priority.

    Kia Sonet

    The Kia Sonet diesel uses a 1.5-litre CRDi engine with 116 hp and 250 Nm, matched to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic. Its ARAI-claimed mileage is 22.3 km/l for the manual, while the automatic is officially lower at around 18.6 km/l. The ex-showroom price bracket is roughly 8.98 lakh to 14.09 lakh, keeping it competitive with the Nexon on the efficiency leaderboard.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Mahindra’s XUV 3XO compact SUV has one of the strongest diesel torque figures in its class. It's 1.5-litre turbo diesel produces 117 PS and 300 Nm, with manual and AMT gearboxes. The official economy is 20.6 km/l for the manual and 21.2 km/l for the AMT. The diesel range is priced between about 8.99 lakh and 13.60 lakh ex-showroom, with a strong balance of torque and fuel efficiency for long runs.

    Hyundai Creta

    In the mid-size SUV category, the Creta diesel remains among the more efficient larger SUVs. Its 1.5-litre CRDi diesel delivers 116 PS and 250 Nm, and ARAI lists the manual’s efficiency at 21.8 km/l. Automatic versions dip to around 19.1 km/l under the same certification. Prices for the diesel Creta start near 12.40 lakh and go up to 20.20 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on trim and transmission.

    Kia Seltos

    The newly launched 2026 Kia Seltos continues with the popular 1.5-litre diesel CRDi that produces around 116 PS and 250 Nm. Official mileage claims for the diesel manual sit at about 20.7 km/l, making it a strong performer for highway use. The ex-showroom price for the 2026 diesel models begins at roughly 12.59 lakh and goes up to 19.99 lakh for higher trims.

    If most of your driving happens on highways, diesel still makes practical sense. The Tata Nexon wins on outright efficiency figures, but the Mahindra XUV 3XO feels effortless thanks to its strong torque. Step up to the Hyundai Creta or Kia Seltos, and you gain more space and comfort without sacrificing too much mileage.

    In the end, it really comes down to how you travel. If you regularly clock long intercity runs, a frugal diesel SUV can quietly save you money every single trip.

    • Ryan Paul Massey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Ryan Paul Massey

      Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing.Read More

