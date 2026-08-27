Audi Q3: 5 things to know before you finalise the luxury SUV

Audi just recently unveiled the third-generation Q3 in India, marking the beginning of a new product offensive that will add three models to the company’s portfolio by 2027. The new Q3 will arrive during the upcoming festive season and continue to sit at the entry point of Audi’s SUV range. It retains the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform and is expected to compete with models such as the BMW X1 LWB and Mercedes-Benz GLA. Here are five things you should know before you finalise your decision to buy the luxury SUV: The third-generation Audi Q3 gets a completely redesigned exterior and is expected to launch in India during the upcoming festive season.

1. A major design overhaul The new Q3 looks substantially different from the outgoing model. Audi has replaced the conventional headlamp arrangement with split lighting, while the daytime running lights feature a pattern inspired by the Matrix LED units seen on the previous-generation SUV. LED projector headlamps are also part of the package.

The front gets a large grille with a geometric pattern, surrounded by another honeycomb-style element. An illuminated Audi logo is featured at both the front and rear. At the sides, the SUV gets new alloy wheels, prominent wheel arches, black ORVMs, pull-type door handles, black roof rails and a shark-fin antenna.

The rear receives slimmer, angular tail lamps connected by a light element. An integrated spoiler, sloping roofline and full-width honeycomb-pattern bumper insert complete the redesigned look.