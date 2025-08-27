Big bikes above 350cc may be costlier under GST overhaul, smaller bikes get relief

The proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime overhaul is poised to make small-capacity two-wheelers cheaper, with the current 28 per cent rate to be brought down to 18 per cent for motorcycles and scooters up to 350 cc. However, buyers interested in bigger bikes will have to shell out more once the new slabs are implemented. Under the proposed changes, motorcycles displacing 350 cc and higher will face a higher GST rate of 40 per cent. Personalised Offers on Aprilia Tuono 457 Check Offers Check Offers Bikes having a displacement of 350 cc and above may get hit with 40 per cent GST under new proposal

The government of India introduced the GST regime in 2017 with a four-slab tax structure for goods and services: 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. The proposed change is part of a broader effort to simplify GST by eliminating the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs and moving forward with just two standard rates: 5 per cent for essentials and 18 per cent for standard goods, with a special rate of 40 per cent for sin goods and luxury items such as premium cars and motorcycles. The reforms have not yet been implemented, but will be discussed further by the GST Council in its upcoming September meeting.

How does GST 2.0 affect the buyer?

In the current regime, two-wheelers of 350 cc and above are taxed at 28 per cent with an additional 3 per cent cess, which takes the effective tax to 31 per cent. Smaller bikes and scooters get charged 28 per cent without cess. The revised GST structure would bring the slab down to 18 per cent for small-capacity two-wheelers, while bikes above 350 cc will reportedly be taxed at a special 40 per cent rate.

If implemented, the new GST regime would directly affect the on-road price. The ex-showroom price of all vehicles is inclusive of GST, and any changes to the tax rates would directly influence the pricetag and the buyer’s final cost of putting it on the road. Basic commuter bikes and scooters will become more affordable if the new 18 per cent GST rate is passed, with a likely reduction in ex-showroom prices.

This is poised to boost demand as the majority of two-wheeler sales in India are concentrated within entry-level models. Bigger bikes and luxury models could get more expensive with the 40 per cent slab and the additional compensation cess, if the manufacturer passes the cost down to the buyer.

Which brands stand to benefit?

While the auto sector has largely voiced support for the new proposal, the larger effects on OEMs will vary depending on the exact engine capacity of their models. Brands such as Jawa-Yezdi under the Classic Legends banner, as well as Honda and Royal Enfield, are poised to benefit from the revised structure, as most of their models fall between 334 cc and 349 cc, right below the 350 cc cutoff. Royal Enfield’s premium range, which falls between 450 cc and 650 cc, is expected to get costlier with the 40 per cent rate, along with the additional cess.

The Chennai-based manufacturer still stands to benefit the most in the face of direct competition from Bajaj-Triumph and Harley-Hero, who have motorcycles powered by engines bigger than 350 cc.

Bajaj Auto produces a broad range of motorcycles above 350 cc, both in-house and in collaboration with foreign marques. The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, which is powered by a 373 cc single-cylinder engine, is likely to catch a dent in its sales figures after maintaining a streak as India’s most affordable 40+ bhp bike. The Bajaj-KTM models displacing more than 350 cc will be affected, but the Austrian brand’s volumes in India are largely backed by its smaller bikes.

The Husqvarna range, produced by Bajaj-KTM, will be affected on both ends. The Vitpilen 250 will get cheaper with an 18 per cent GST rate under the new proposal. The cafe racer’s current ex-showroom price tag is ₹2.19 lakh, which would come down to approximately ₹2.01 lakh with the proposed 18 per cent slab. The Svartpilen 401, on the other hand, will see its ex-showroom price rise from the current ₹2.92 lakh to approximately ₹3.20 lakh.