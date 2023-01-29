2023 BMW X1 launched at 45.90 lakh: Check key features

The 2023 BMW X1 was launched in India on Saturday at a starting price of ₹45.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the third generation of the X1 SUV with petrol and diesel options can go up to ₹47.9 lakh (ex-showroom), Hindustan Times automobile website HT Auto reported.

The Chennai plant of BMW will be producing the vehicle. The X1 sDrive18d M Sport (diesel) will start delivery from March while deliveries of the BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine (petrol) will commence from June. Taller, longer and wider, the new measurements of the SUV are 53 mm, 24 mm and 44 mm more in length, width and height, respectively.

The wheelbase has also been increased by 22 mm. A plethora of shades ranging from Alpine White to M Portimao Blue (for M Sport only) are on offer while sensatec perforated mocha and oyster are the options under seating.

Powered by a 1,995 cc, four-cylinder, diesel engine, the BMW X1 sDrive 18d M Sport produces 145 bhp power and a peak torque output of 360 Nm. It takes 8.9 seconds for the car to attain a speed of 100 km/hr. A 1,499 cc, three-cylinder, petrol engine powers BMW X1 sDrive 18i xLine, which produces 132 bhp and a peak torque output of 230 Nm. It can sprint to 100 kmph from zero in 9.2 seconds. Both engines are mated to a seven-speed steptronic dual-clutch transmission.

The third-generation SUV also boasts a number of subtle updates like sleeker headlamps, comparatively larger grille, sportier bumpers, and news LED Daytime running lamps (DRLs). It is also fitted with shiny new 18-inch alloy wheels and flush-fitting door handles. The back of the vehicle is accentuated with wraparound LED tail lights.

The interiors also get a glow-up with a curved infotainment system which is part of the new X7 and 7 series. The cabin wears a stylish and more luxurious look with the dashboard featuring slim AC vents, too.

Last week, BMW launched the updated X7 in the Indian market, at a price of ₹1.22 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings can be made at the German auto giant's dealerships, while deliveries will start by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON