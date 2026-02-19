Buying the Nissan Gravite? Variant-wise features explained
Planning to buy the Nissan Gravite? This comprehensive guide explains what each trim offers in terms of features, safety and transmissions.
The Nissan Gravite is offered in five broad trims, Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna Launch Edition, with a mix of manual and AMT options. While the lower variants focus on functionality and safety, higher trims add creature comforts and cosmetic upgrades. Here is a detailed look at what each variant offers.
Visia
Check similar carsFind more cars
Nissan Gravite
₹ 5.65 - 9.2 Lakhs
Renault Triber
₹ 5.76 - 8.6 Lakhs
Hyundai Exter
₹ 5.74 - 9.61 Lakhs
Tata Punch
₹ 5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Nissan Magnite
₹ 5.62 - 10.76 Lakhs
Renault Kiger
₹ 5.76 - 10.34 Lakhs
The entry-level Visia variant is equipped with projector headlamps, crystal edge tail lamps, a piano black 2D grille design featuring a satin silver garnish, C-shaped bumper accents, and black skid plates. This variant comes riding on 14-inch steel wheels with centre caps.
Stepping inside reveals sporty seats with a hexagon pattern, LED cabin lights and adjustable headrests for the second and third rows. Second-row seats offer slide and recline functions with a 60:40 split, while the third row features 50:50 split folding and removable seats. An 8.89 cm LED digital cluster, front power windows, electronic power steering with tilt adjustment and a 12V front power outlet are included.
On the safety front, the Visia variant gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, brake assist, traction control, hill start assist, rear parking sensors, TPMS, ISOFIX child seat mounts, seat-belt reminders and automatic hazard warning under heavy braking.
Acenta
Building on the Visia, the Gravite Acenta adds 14-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers, silver skid plates, piano black ORVMs and door handles, and a centre console with closed storage. It also introduces rear AC vents for the second and third rows with independent AC control for second row passengers.
Features include an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted media controls, remote central locking, a USB port for the first row and speed-sensing auto door lock. Rear room lamps and impact-sensing auto door unlock are also included.
N-Connecta
The N-Connecta variant adds ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators, LED tail lamps and functional roof rails with a 50 kg load capacity. It also brings decals for the door cladding.
Interior upgrades include dual-tone suede and fabric seats, a wooden hairline finish on the dashboard, a leatherette steering wheel cover, a lower glove box with cooling, rear power windows, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger and a PM2.5 pollen filter. Further amenities include a rear camera with guidelines, a cooled centre console, electrically adjustable ORVMs and a day-night adjustable IRVM. This variant also upgrades the audio system to four speakers.
Tekna
The Tekna variant introduces signature LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, front LED fog lamps and 15-inch dual-tone flex wheels. Chrome door handles and an expansive dual-tone interior theme visually set it apart from the rest of the lineup.
Inside, it gets premium suede and leatherette seats, a driver centre armrest, a height-adjustable driver seat and a 7-inch fully digital cluster. It also adds a premium i-Key with push-button start/stop, walk-away lock and approach unlock, and cruise control on manual variants. Creature comforts include a wireless charger, one-touch driver window and a 12V outlet for the third row, while rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, and front parking sensors round out the safety suite. The audio setup is also upgraded with two additional tweeters.
(Also read: Nissan Gravite MPV user guide)
Tekna Launch Edition
The Tekna Launch Edition is based on the Acenta trim and comes bundled with Nissan Genuine Accessories such as C-shaped aero accents, wheel arch aero inserts, drift flow graphics, door visors and chrome detailing. It also includes approved accessories such as JBL premium speakers, a dual dash cam, air purifier, ambient mood lighting and additional neck and lumbar cushions for the first row.
Transmission and colour options
The N-Connecta and Tekna variants are available with the 5-speed AMT in addition to the 5-speed manual transmission, while the Visia and Acenta are limited to the manual gearbox.
Blade Silver and Storm White are offered across all variants. Onyx Black and Metallic Grey are available from the Acenta trim onwards, while Forest Green is exclusive to N-Connecta and higher variants.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More