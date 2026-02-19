Buying the Nissan Gravite? Variant-wise features explained

The Nissan Gravite is offered in five broad trims, Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna Launch Edition, with a mix of manual and AMT options. While the lower variants focus on functionality and safety, higher trims add creature comforts and cosmetic upgrades. Here is a detailed look at what each variant offers.

The entry-level Visia variant is equipped with projector headlamps, crystal edge tail lamps, a piano black 2D grille design featuring a satin silver garnish, C-shaped bumper accents, and black skid plates. This variant comes riding on 14-inch steel wheels with centre caps.

Stepping inside reveals sporty seats with a hexagon pattern, LED cabin lights and adjustable headrests for the second and third rows. Second-row seats offer slide and recline functions with a 60:40 split, while the third row features 50:50 split folding and removable seats. An 8.89 cm LED digital cluster, front power windows, electronic power steering with tilt adjustment and a 12V front power outlet are included.

On the safety front, the Visia variant gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, brake assist, traction control, hill start assist, rear parking sensors, TPMS, ISOFIX child seat mounts, seat-belt reminders and automatic hazard warning under heavy braking.

Acenta Building on the Visia, the Gravite Acenta adds 14-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers, silver skid plates, piano black ORVMs and door handles, and a centre console with closed storage. It also introduces rear AC vents for the second and third rows with independent AC control for second row passengers.

Features include an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted media controls, remote central locking, a USB port for the first row and speed-sensing auto door lock. Rear room lamps and impact-sensing auto door unlock are also included.