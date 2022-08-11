Home / Car Bike / Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson launch Nightster in India: 5 key points about the bike

Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson launch Nightster in India: 5 key points about the bike

Published on Aug 11, 2022 02:01 PM IST
The new launch is available across three colours – vivid black, gunship grey, and redline red. Vivid black is priced at 14.99 lakh, while the other two are available at 15.13 lakh each.
The Hero Motocorp-Harley Davidson ‘Nightster’.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson, who joined hands in India in October 2020, have rolled out in the country their new ‘Nightster’ bike, reported car&bike.com. According to the report, Harley-Davidson has placed the Nightster under the brand's ‘sports’ category.

Here are 5 things to know about the newly-launched sports bike:

(1.) Nightster is powered by the company's new Revolution Max975 v-twin engine and, in the words of Sanjeev Rajasekharan, Harley-Davidson's MD for India and emerging markets in Asia, is ‘built for nimble performance and distinctive style based on a legacy laid 65 years ago’.

(2.) The motorcycle comes with a low stance, chopped fenders, a round air intake cover, a ‘walnut-shaped’ fuel tank and twin rear shocks.

(3.) Its double overhead camshaft (DOHC) unit has hydraulic lifters on all four valves per cylinder with variable valve timing. Also, the motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slip clutch.

(4.) Nightster is available across three colours: vivid black, gunship grey, and redline red. Vivid black is priced at 14.99 lakh, while the other two are available at 15.13 lakh each.

(5.) Hero MotoCorp delivered the Nightster's first unit to Dr Aneeka Arora, a Haryana-based doctor, who has been appointed as the new brand manager of Harley-Davidson's business unit in India. Dr Arora was selected for the role under the company's unique ‘The World’s Best Job' campaign.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

hero motocorp
