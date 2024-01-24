Hero Xtreme 125R launched at ₹95,000, rivals TVS Raider
The bike comes in two variants – the base IBS model and the top ABS model ( ₹99,500; ex-showroom).
Hero Motocorp. has launched Xtreme 125R motorcycle at its World 2024 event, targeting the higher echelon of the much sought-after 125 cc commuter market. The bike will be a direct competitor to TVS Raider.
Variants and price
Hero is offering Xtreme 125R in two variants, of which the base IBS model is priced at ₹95,000 (ex-showroom) and the top ABS model comes for ₹99,500 (ex-showroom). These will soon be accessible at the homegrown manufacturer's dealerships, and bookings are expected to commence shortly.
Design
The bike's streamlined look is characterised by a fuel tank that comes with side shrouds, giving a ‘muscular’ touch to the vehicle. Complementing this aesthetic are split seats and split grab rails, contributing to an entirely sporty aesthetic.
Powertrain
Xtreme 125R is powered by a newly-introduced 125 cc single cylinder that is air-cooled and generates maximum power of 11.5 bhp and peak torque of 10.5 Nm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
Features
The motorcycle gets a digital console that has an LCD unit that displays information regarding a journey.
Colours and rivals
The Delhi-based manufacturer is giving three colour options, namely Cobalt Blue, Firestorm Red, and Stallion Black. The bike's competitors also include Bajaj Pulsar NS125 and Honda SP 125.