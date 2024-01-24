close_game
News / Car Bike / Hero Xtreme 125R launched at 95,000, rivals TVS Raider

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 24, 2024 03:29 PM IST

The bike comes in two variants – the base IBS model and the top ABS model ( ₹99,500; ex-showroom).

Hero Motocorp. has launched Xtreme 125R motorcycle at its World 2024 event, targeting the higher echelon of the much sought-after 125 cc commuter market. The bike will be a direct competitor to TVS Raider.

Xtreme 125R (Image courtesy: Hero Motocorp)

Variants and price

Hero is offering Xtreme 125R in two variants, of which the base IBS model is priced at 95,000 (ex-showroom) and the top ABS model comes for 99,500 (ex-showroom). These will soon be accessible at the homegrown manufacturer's dealerships, and bookings are expected to commence shortly.

Design

The bike's streamlined look is characterised by a fuel tank that comes with side shrouds, giving a ‘muscular’ touch to the vehicle. Complementing this aesthetic are split seats and split grab rails, contributing to an entirely sporty aesthetic.

Powertrain

Xtreme 125R is powered by a newly-introduced 125 cc single cylinder that is air-cooled and generates maximum power of 11.5 bhp and peak torque of 10.5 Nm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Features

The motorcycle gets a digital console that has an LCD unit that displays information regarding a journey.

Colours and rivals

The Delhi-based manufacturer is giving three colour options, namely Cobalt Blue, Firestorm Red, and Stallion Black. The bike's competitors also include Bajaj Pulsar NS125 and Honda SP 125.

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

