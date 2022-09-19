Home / Car Bike / Hero's Splendor Plus in new avatar, two-wheeler giant unveils new colour: Report

Hero's Splendor Plus in new avatar, two-wheeler giant unveils new colour: Report

car bike
Published on Sep 19, 2022 06:12 PM IST

At present, the other colour variants of Splendor Plus include Black with Purple, Black with Sports Red, Heavy Grey with Green, Matte Shield Gold and Black with Silver.

The Splendor Plus has a starting ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70,658.(Hero MotoCorp website)
The Splendor Plus has a starting ex-showroom price of 70,658.(Hero MotoCorp website)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp has now introduced a new colour scheem for its most popular bike Splendor Plus. The motorcycle will be now available in the new Silver Nexus Blue colour option, the company announced on its website. At present, the other colour variants include Black with Purple, Black with Sports Red, Heavy Grey with Green, Matte Shield Gold and Black with Silver.

The Splendor Plus has a starting ex-showroom price of 70,658. This entry-level bike is powered by a 97.2cc air-cooled single cylinder fuel engine. It is claimed to deliver a power of 7.9 brake horsepower (bhp) at 8,000 rpm. It's engine is mated with a four-speed manual transmission, Hindustan Times sister website Livemint reported. The bike also has an idle start/stop system and is equipped with an integrated braking system and drum brakes.

Hero MotoCorp is set to enter the electric bike segment next month, and will launch its first model in the domestic market, PTI reported. In its regulatory filing, the two-wheeler manufactuer said ‘a new era in mobility is about to begin’, referring to an event under its Vida brand on October 7.

Hero MotoCorp has also issued invites to the dealers, investors and global distributors for the launch event to be held in Jaipur, where its first EV product will be unveiled.

In March this year, it had said it lined up a $100 million global fund to nurture 10,000 entrepreneurs on environmental, social and governance solutions, including the electric vehicles.

The company has developed the product at its Jaipur-based R&D hub, the Centre of Innovation and Technology and will utilise its Chittor-based manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh to roll out the product.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
hero motocorp
hero motocorp

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out