Honda Amaze to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top 5 cars with ADAS under 15 lakh

Gone are the days, when cars were seen as just a medium of travelling from one point to another. With the rapidly evolving consumer preferences, modern cars have been becoming high-end moving gadgets that comprise a wide range of advanced technology-aided features enhancing performance, passenger convenience and safety. One of the key deciding factors for many consumers in India when choosing a car is safety, which depends on a host of active and passive safety features. If you are looking for an affordable car with an ADAS suite in India, here are your five options under ₹ 15 lakh.

Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) is one of the key safety features several automakers have started offering in their respective offerings. ADAS is usually a suite of safety features that ensures better safety for the vehicle and its occupants as well as fellow road users. While ADAS used to be offered in high-end cars just a few years ago, in the recent past, mass-market carmakers too have started offering ADAS in their cars.

Currently, in India, ADAS-equipped cars are available well under ₹15 lakh. If you are planning to buy a car that comes with ADAS, here are your five options under the ₹15 lakh slab.

Japanese carmaker Honda has set a new benchmark by introducing the ADAS technology in the new generation Amaze sedan. This not only made the Honda Amaze the segment-first model to get ADAS but also the most affordable car in India to get this key safety feature. The new generation Honda Amaze is also the first car under ₹10 lakh to get ADAS. The top-end ZX trim of the Honda Amaze comes with this feature.

Mahindra XUV 3XO is the second most affordable car in India that comes with ADAS. The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with level two ADAS features, which are available in the AX5L trim of the SUV. It comes at a starting price of ₹12.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The ADAS suite of Mahindra XUV 3XO includes features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and traffic sign recognition. Some other features are lane-keep assist, lane departure warning and high beam assist.

A widely popular sub-compact SUV in India is the Hyundai Venue, which also comes with ADAS. Equipped with level one ADAS, the SX (O) trim of the Venue comes priced at ₹12.40 lakh (ex-showroom). This trim gets an ADAS suite comprising features like lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, high beam assist, forward collision warning, and forward avoidance assist.

One of the bestselling sedans in India for a long time, the Honda City comes with ADAS features, which are part of the car's Honda Sensing technology pack. Except for the base variant, all other trims of Honda City come with ADAS features.

Kia Sonet is the most affordable car from the South Korean automaker. This sub-compact SUV gets ADAS suite on the GTX and X-Line trims, with a starting price of ₹14.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Sonet has level-one ADAS technology with features such as forward collision assist, lane keep assist, and high beam assist for the headlights.