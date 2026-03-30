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    Hyundai Creta and i20 get benefits for March

    The Creta N Line has benefits up to 20,000, while the standard Creta offers 35,000 plus an extra 20,000. 

    Updated on: Mar 30, 2026 8:50 AM IST
    By Paarth Khatri
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    Hyundai Motor India Limited has rolled out a fresh set of offers across its lineup. The Creta N Line is available with benefits of up to 20,000. Meanwhile, the standard Creta comes with benefits worth 35,000, along with additional offers of 20,000.

    The Creta is offered with three engine options.
    The Creta is offered with three engine options.

    For the i20, customers can avail total benefits of up to 48,000, with additional benefits of 10,000 on offer. It is important to note that these benefits are available till 31st March and are available only on limited units. So, to know the full information, customers should get in touch with the nearest dealerships.

    Hyundai discounts

    The brand is offering benefits of up to 1 lakh plus GST reduction. The Hyundai Alcazar is currently being offered with benefits of up to 60,000. The Hyundai Exter compact SUV comes with benefits of up to 33,000, while the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hatchback is available with offers of up to 58,000 this month.

    New-gen Creta under works

    The third-generation Hyundai Creta has been spotted testing for the first time, signalling the start of development for the brand’s next-generation midsize SUV. The test mule, seen in South Korea, appears to be more than a routine update, pointing towards a full generational shift rather than a facelift. This aligns with Hyundai’s strategy, especially considering the latest Kia Seltos also moved to a new generation instead of receiving a minor refresh.

    Fresh design: Bigger road presence

    Despite being heavily camouflaged, the prototype hints at a noticeably different stance compared to the current model. The SUV appears slightly taller and longer, with a more upright and boxier silhouette. Both the front and rear are well covered, suggesting a completely new fascia, redesigned lighting elements, and a more contemporary overall design.

    Internally codenamed SX3, the upcoming Creta is expected to be manufactured in India. While Hyundai has not confirmed a launch timeline yet, the model is likely to arrive around 2027, although an earlier debut cannot be ruled out depending on market dynamics.

    Powertrain options likely to continue

    Hyundai is expected to carry forward its existing engine lineup for India, including the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engines. These will likely continue with a mix of manual and automatic gearbox options. A key addition could be a hybrid powertrain, in line with Hyundai’s broader push towards electrified offerings in the Indian market.

    Platform and interior upgrades

    The next-gen Creta is expected to be underpinned by an updated Hyundai-Kia platform, which should improve structural rigidity and overall safety. This could also result in a marginal increase in dimensions, potentially making it one of the largest offerings in its segment.

    On the inside, the cabin is likely to receive a comprehensive upgrade. Expect larger digital displays, more advanced connected car technology, enhanced driver-assistance systems, and improved material quality, helping the Creta stay competitive in a rapidly evolving segment.

    • Paarth Khatri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Paarth Khatri

      Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More

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