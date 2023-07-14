Hyundai debuts Ioniq 5 N, its first ‘high-performance’ all-electric model

Hyundai has unveiled Ioniq 5 N, describing the vehicle as its first ‘high-performance’ all-electric model. Ioniq 5 N made its global debut on Thursday, the opening day of the 4-day Goodwood Festival of Speed in England's West Sussex. Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N (Image courtesy: Hyundai)

Ioniq 5 N: Powertrain

The car is powered by a dual motor setup, which means that the former is an all-wheel drive. While the front motor generates 222 bhp of maximum power output, the rear unit produces maximum power of 377 bhp. The combined output, on the other hand, is 600 bhp, which rises to 640 bhp in the ‘Boost Mode.'

Ioniq 5 N: Top speed

While Hyundai is yet to officially reveal Ioniq 5 N's driving range, the EV comes with a top speed of 260 kph. Also, when in Boost Mode, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds.

Ioniq 5 N: Battery

Ioniq 5 N has a battery pack of 84 kWh; a 350 kWh charger takes just 18 minutes to charge the battery from 10% to 80%.

Ioniq 5 N: Additional information

The all-electric model is based on the E-GMP (Electrified-Global Modular Platform); the standard Ioniq 5, too, is based on this technology. The same platform is also used for Ioniq 6 (Hyundai) and EV 6 (Kia Motors).

‘More N models to follow’

According to the South Korean automaker, the EV is the first product of the company's ‘N’ electrification strategy, and more such cars will follow.

