Home / Car Bike / Hyundai debuts Ioniq 5 N, its first ‘high-performance’ all-electric model

Hyundai debuts Ioniq 5 N, its first ‘high-performance’ all-electric model

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 14, 2023 03:30 PM IST

The EV made its debut at Thursday's Goodwood Festival of Speed in England's West Sussex.

Hyundai has unveiled Ioniq 5 N, describing the vehicle as its first ‘high-performance’ all-electric model. Ioniq 5 N made its global debut on Thursday, the opening day of the 4-day Goodwood Festival of Speed in England's West Sussex.

Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N (Image courtesy: Hyundai)
Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N (Image courtesy: Hyundai)

Ioniq 5 N: Powertrain

The car is powered by a dual motor setup, which means that the former is an all-wheel drive. While the front motor generates 222 bhp of maximum power output, the rear unit produces maximum power of 377 bhp. The combined output, on the other hand, is 600 bhp, which rises to 640 bhp in the ‘Boost Mode.'

Ioniq 5 N: Top speed

While Hyundai is yet to officially reveal Ioniq 5 N's driving range, the EV comes with a top speed of 260 kph. Also, when in Boost Mode, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds.

Ioniq 5 N: Battery

Ioniq 5 N has a battery pack of 84 kWh; a 350 kWh charger takes just 18 minutes to charge the battery from 10% to 80%.

Ioniq 5 N: Additional information

The all-electric model is based on the E-GMP (Electrified-Global Modular Platform); the standard Ioniq 5, too, is based on this technology. The same platform is also used for Ioniq 6 (Hyundai) and EV 6 (Kia Motors).

‘More N models to follow’

According to the South Korean automaker, the EV is the first product of the company's ‘N’ electrification strategy, and more such cars will follow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out