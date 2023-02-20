Hyundai reveals design sketches of 2023 Verna. Check details

On Monday, a month ahead of the March 21 debut of the 2023 Verna facelift, Hyundai released the design sketches of the upcoming model. According to an HT Auto report, the sketches offer a glimpse into the updates made to the sedan, in terms of its exterior styling, and proportions.

Hyundai 2023 Verna: Design updates

As per HT Auto, Hyundai's 2023 Verna facelift has been given a much more pronounced front grille; a stretched DLR bar across the car's bonnet highlights the grille. The headlights, too, have been reworked, and now sit on either side of the grille. These also appear to be sleeker, and with LED treatment.

Its bonnet, on the other hand, comes with four prominent character lines and is scooped downwards, the report said, adding that this will possibly help with both visual aesthetics and aerodynamics.

Also, there are clear indications that the South Korean auto giant has given more backseat space, responding to complaints surrounding the earlier versions of the sedan. Additionally, this sixth-generation of Verna comes with fresh alloy wheels and prominent body lines, which begin from the A-pillar, and goes almost till the point where the C-pillar is at.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON