Hyundai Venue, Verna, Grand i10 Nios lineup gets updated with new variants and features

Hyundai Venue, Verna and Grand i10 Nios lineup has been updated with several new features and new variants. With the new update, the Hyundai Verna lineup now gets the IVT transmission option with a new variant. The new Hyundai Verna 1.5L MPi petrol S IVT has been priced at ₹13.62 lakh, ex-showroom. Alongside, the new non turbo petrol variant, a new turbo petrol variant of the Verna has also been launched. The new Hyundai Verna 1.5L Turbo GDi petrol S(O) DCT has been priced at ₹15.27 lakh. With the latest update, the Hyundai Verna lineup now gets the IVT transmission option

The new turbo petrol variant gets several features such an electric sunroof, 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, fully automatic temperature control (FATC), wireless smartphone charger and rear camera with dynamic guidelines among others. On the outside, the new variant gets 16 inch black alloy wheels with red front brake calipers.

(Also read: Hyundai Creta Electric cabin revealed ahead of launch, gets new steering wheel and more)

Meanwhile the new non turbo petrol variant gets an electric sunroof, drive modes (ECO, Normal, Sport) and paddle shifters. Meanwhile, the existing Hyundai Verna 1.5L MPi petrol S MT variant has been upgraded with electric sunroof.

Hyundai Venue: New variant and features

Hyundai has also updated the sub compact SUV Venue with a new variant and features. The Hyundai Venue 1.2 L MPi Petrol SX Executive MT has been priced at ₹10.79 lakh, ex-showroom. Being the top of the line non turbo variant, the new SX Executive MT trim level gets features such as electric sunroof, 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, smart Key with push button start/stop and fully automatic temperature control (FATC).

In addition to the new variant, Hyundai has also updated the existing Venue lineup with several new features. The Hyundai Venue Kappa 1.2 L MPi Petrol S MT and S+ MT has been updated with a rear camera and wireless charger. Additionally, the S(O) MT variant now gets a smart key with push button start/stop. Meanwhile, the Knight edition of the Venue now comes with a wireless charger. The S(O)+ Adventure MT variant now gets a smart key with push button start/stop and wireless charger.

(Also read: Creta to be Hyundai's first car with the widest powertrain choices)

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: New variant and features

The entry level Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has also been updated with a new variant and features. The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) variant is available with both manual and automatic transmission options priced at ₹7,72 lakh, ex-showroom. In terms of features the new variant gets an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, fully automatic temperature control (FATC) and smart key. Meanwhile the exterior gets a set of 15 inch diamond cut alloy wheels and chrome door handles.

In addition to the new variant, Hyundai has also upgraded the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios corporate variants. Both the MT and AMT models of the variant will now include projector headlamps.