Home / Car Bike / India has potential to become global leader in EV production: Research

India has potential to become global leader in EV production: Research

car bike
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 03:46 PM IST

The research titled "Freight Trucks in India are Primed for Electrification" carried out by the Berkeley National Laboratory and UCLA last month said that India can create a thriving domestic electric vehicle industry over the next decade or so.

Recent research has said that India has the potential to become a global leader in the production of electric vehicles (EVs).(Representative image)
Recent research has said that India has the potential to become a global leader in the production of electric vehicles (EVs).(Representative image)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

India has the potential to become a global leader in the production of electric vehicles (EVs), a recent research stated.

The research titled "Freight Trucks in India are Primed for Electrification" carried out by the Berkeley National Laboratory and UCLA last month said that India can create a thriving domestic electric vehicle industry over the next decade or so.

The research underlined that making a transition from diesel-fuelled trucks to electric-charged will enable the country to meet the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070.

The research said that diesel trucks in India account for over 70% of all road freight movement in the country, and this share has been steadily rising for more than 20 years.

“Diesel trucks also account for about 57% of petroleum used for transportation in India, which imports 88% of its crude oil consumption (with crude oil accounting for 16% of all imports). Diesel-based trucking is therefore a major contributor to concerns related to air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, cost of freight, balance of trade and energy security," it added.

The research finds that battery electric trucks (BETs), once mature, could have a lower cost of ownership than diesel trucks across multiple weight classes and they also mitigate fuel price volatility, an issue endemic to diesel trucking.

“Simple calculations suggest that, at the current average grid emissions intensity for India, BETs reduce the greenhouse gas intensity of freight by 9% to 35% across different classes of trucks when compared to diesel in addition to eliminating air pollution along highways and congested areas.”

Nikit Abhyankar, Berkeley Lab research scientist, and author of the above report said that electric trucks would be instrumental in “enhancing India’s energy security and reducing the goods transport cost,” news agency PTI reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out