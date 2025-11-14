Kawasaki Z1100 vs Z900: Price, Power, Features Compared

Kawasaki just launched the Z1100 in the Indian market. It is the successor to the Z1000. However, the most popular naked motorcycle in Kawasaki's lineup continues to be the Z900. So, if someone is cross-shopping in Kawasaki's portfolio only and wants a naked motorcycle, then here is a quick comparison between the Z900 and the Z1100. The Z1100 offers greater power and torque, while the Z900 is priced lower at ₹ 10.18 lakh compared to ₹ 12.79 lakh for the Z1100.

Kawasaki Z900 vs Z1100: Spec comparison Category Kawasaki Z900 Kawasaki Z1100 Design Sugomi design, sharp stance, slimmer overall Sugomi design, more muscular; sharper tail, bulkier tank, larger exhaust & front-end Engine 948 cc, liquid-cooled, inline-4 1,099 cc, liquid-cooled, inline-4 Power 124 PS @ 9,500 rpm 136 PS @ 9,000 rpm Torque 97.4 Nm @ 7,700 rpm 113 Nm @ 7,600 rpm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed Features Cornering Management, IMU, KTRC (3 modes), Quickshifter, Electronic Throttle Valves, Power Modes, Cruise Control Same feature set as Z900 Frame Trellis frame Twin-tube aluminium frame Front Suspension 41 mm USD forks, 120 mm travel 41 mm USD forks, 120 mm travel Rear Suspension Horizontal back-link shock, 140 mm travel Back-link shock, 136 mm travel Adjustability Available at both ends Available at both ends Price (Ex-showroom) ₹ 10.18 lakh ₹ 12.79 lakh View All Prev Next

Kawasaki Z1100 vs Z900: Design

Both motorcycles follow Kawasaki's Sugomi design language. They are quite sharp-looking motorcycles with loads of road presence. However, it is the Z1100 that looks more muscular. The reason is quite simple: with the Z1100, the manufacturers have turned everything up to 11. The tail is sharper, the fuel tank is more bulky, the exhaust unit is larger and even the front-end is larger and comes more lower, completing that proper naked streetfighter look.

Kawasaki Z1100 vs Z900: Power

The Z900 uses a 948 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four cylinder engine that produces 124 PS of max power at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 97.4 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

On the other hand, the Z1100 uses a 1,099 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four cylinder engine that puts out 136 PS of max power at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 7,600 rpm. It also gets a 6-speed gearbox.

Kawasaki Z1100 vs Z900: Features

Both motorcycles come equipped with Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, IMU, Kawasaki Traction Control with 3 modes, Quickshifter, Electronic Throttle Valves, Power Modes and Cruise Control, among others.

Kawasaki Z1100 vs Z900: Hardware

The Z900 uses a trellis frame that is suspended by 41 mm upside-down forks in the front with 120 mm of travel, whereas at the rear, there is a horizontal back-link, gas-charged shock absorber that provides 140 mm of travel. There is adjustability at both ends.

Then we come to the Z1100, which is underpinned by a twin-tube aluminium frame that is suspended by 41 mm upside-down forks in the front and a back-link shock absorber at the rear. Again, you do get adjustability, but the suspension travel is different. In the front, it is 120 mm, whereas at the rear, it is 136 mm.

Kawasaki Z1100 vs Z900: Price

In terms of pricing, the Z900 costs ₹10.18 lakh, whereas the Z1100 is priced at ₹12.79 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.