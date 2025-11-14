Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
Kawasaki Z1100 vs Z900: Price, Power, Features Compared

ByPaarth Khatri
Updated on: Nov 14, 2025 05:50 pm IST

Z1100 features a more muscular design and powerful engine compared to Z900, with advanced tech in both models.

Kawasaki just launched the Z1100 in the Indian market. It is the successor to the Z1000. However, the most popular naked motorcycle in Kawasaki's lineup continues to be the Z900. So, if someone is cross-shopping in Kawasaki's portfolio only and wants a naked motorcycle, then here is a quick comparison between the Z900 and the Z1100.

The Z1100 offers greater power and torque, while the Z900 is priced lower at ₹10.18 lakh compared to ₹12.79 lakh for the Z1100.
The Z1100 offers greater power and torque, while the Z900 is priced lower at 10.18 lakh compared to 12.79 lakh for the Z1100.

Kawasaki Z900 vs Z1100: Spec comparison

CategoryKawasaki Z900Kawasaki Z1100
DesignSugomi design, sharp stance, slimmer overallSugomi design, more muscular; sharper tail, bulkier tank, larger exhaust & front-end
Engine948 cc, liquid-cooled, inline-41,099 cc, liquid-cooled, inline-4
Power124 PS @ 9,500 rpm136 PS @ 9,000 rpm
Torque97.4 Nm @ 7,700 rpm113 Nm @ 7,600 rpm
Gearbox6-speed6-speed
FeaturesCornering Management, IMU, KTRC (3 modes), Quickshifter, Electronic Throttle Valves, Power Modes, Cruise ControlSame feature set as Z900
FrameTrellis frameTwin-tube aluminium frame
Front Suspension41 mm USD forks, 120 mm travel41 mm USD forks, 120 mm travel
Rear SuspensionHorizontal back-link shock, 140 mm travelBack-link shock, 136 mm travel
AdjustabilityAvailable at both endsAvailable at both ends
Price (Ex-showroom) 10.18 lakh 12.79 lakh

Kawasaki Z1100 vs Z900: Design

Both motorcycles follow Kawasaki's Sugomi design language. They are quite sharp-looking motorcycles with loads of road presence. However, it is the Z1100 that looks more muscular. The reason is quite simple: with the Z1100, the manufacturers have turned everything up to 11. The tail is sharper, the fuel tank is more bulky, the exhaust unit is larger and even the front-end is larger and comes more lower, completing that proper naked streetfighter look.

Kawasaki Z1100 vs Z900: Power

The Z900 uses a 948 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four cylinder engine that produces 124 PS of max power at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 97.4 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

On the other hand, the Z1100 uses a 1,099 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four cylinder engine that puts out 136 PS of max power at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 7,600 rpm. It also gets a 6-speed gearbox.

Kawasaki Z1100 vs Z900: Features

Both motorcycles come equipped with Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, IMU, Kawasaki Traction Control with 3 modes, Quickshifter, Electronic Throttle Valves, Power Modes and Cruise Control, among others.

(Also read: KTM 125, 250, 390, and 990 Duke recalled. Here's why)

Kawasaki Z1100 vs Z900: Hardware

The Z900 uses a trellis frame that is suspended by 41 mm upside-down forks in the front with 120 mm of travel, whereas at the rear, there is a horizontal back-link, gas-charged shock absorber that provides 140 mm of travel. There is adjustability at both ends.

Then we come to the Z1100, which is underpinned by a twin-tube aluminium frame that is suspended by 41 mm upside-down forks in the front and a back-link shock absorber at the rear. Again, you do get adjustability, but the suspension travel is different. In the front, it is 120 mm, whereas at the rear, it is 136 mm.

Kawasaki Z1100 vs Z900: Price

In terms of pricing, the Z900 costs 10.18 lakh, whereas the Z1100 is priced at 12.79 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

