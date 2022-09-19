Home / Car Bike / Kinetic Green launches Zing High-Speed Scooter: All you need to know about this EV

Kinetic Green launches Zing High-Speed Scooter: All you need to know about this EV

Published on Sep 19, 2022

The e-scooter has been launched at a starting price of ₹85,000. It will be sold across the country through 300 exclusive dealerships.

The Kinetic Green Zing HSS electric scooter (kineticgreenvehicles.com)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Kinetic Green has launched its Zing High-Speed Scooter (HSS) at a starting price of 85,000 (ex-showroom). Zing HSS, which is an e-scooter, will be sold across the country through 300 exclusive dealerships.

“This electric vehicle (EV) is a part of our company's aggressive strategy to expand our lineup with high-speed scooters,” Sulajja Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green, said, according to Gagdets 360.

Here are a few things to know about the Zing HSS:

(1.) It is backed by a 3.4kWh lithium-ion battery back, and, when fully charged, has a range of 120km.

(2.) The battery back is a removable pack. You can, therefore, take it out and charge your vehicle at home.

(3.) This EV has a top speed of 49kmph, which it achieves 1.2KW electric motor. It has a three-sped adjustable suspension, regenerative breaking system and 10-inch tubeless tyres.

(4.) Its maximum load capacity is 150kg, while ground clearance is 160mm.

(5.) The Zing HSS will be up against two wheelers of electric mobility brands such as Ola Electric, Ather Energy, Pure EV, TVS, Okinawa etc.

