Samsung Galaxy S26 FE now available in India: Price, EMI offers, camera and Galaxy AI features

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE hits Indian stores at ₹79,999. (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Samsung has started selling the Galaxy S26 FE in India, adding a new model to its Galaxy S26 series. The smartphone is priced at ₹79,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and is available in Pistachio, Blueberry and Graphite colours.

The Galaxy S26 FE combines a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Exynos 2500 processor, 4,900mAh battery and a triple rear camera setup. Samsung is also highlighting its context-aware Galaxy AI features as a key part of the phone's software experience.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE price in India and launch offers Samsung is offering several purchase benefits with the Galaxy S26 FE. Buyers can get an upgrade bonus of up to ₹8,000 when exchanging an eligible old device.

There are also no-cost EMI options of up to 30 months with zero down payment. Customers can alternatively opt for up to 40 months of no-cost EMI with 10 months of down payment through select NBFC partners, including Bajaj Finance.

Both EMI options come with an additional ₹3,000 upgrade bonus. According to Samsung, the monthly EMI can start at ₹1,050 when exchange benefits and the upgrade bonus are applied.

Customers using major bank cards can also get ₹7,000 cashback or choose a 12-month no-cost bank EMI. Samsung's eStore additionally offers an 18-month bank EMI option.