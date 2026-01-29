KTM 250 Duke gets new Silver Metallic Grey colour scheme

KTM has updated the 250 Duke range in India with a fresh Silver Metallic Grey colour option. It is a subtle addition, but one that changes the character of the motorcycle quite a bit, making it look more restrained compared to the brand’s usual loud and bright shades. The brand will continue to sell the 250 Duke in Ebony Black, Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue. 250 Duke is now offered in a new colour scheme. There are no mechanical updates.

With this update, the 250 Duke is now available in four colour options. The new silver finish features a darker centre section on the fuel tank, grey side panels and minimal graphics, which together give the bike a cleaner and more mature appearance. It should appeal to buyers who like the Duke’s aggressive design but want something a little less flashy.

Beyond the new paint scheme, nothing else has changed. The 250 Duke continues with the same 249 cc single cylinder engine that delivers strong mid-range performance and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The engine output stands at 31 PS of max power at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm.

The feature list also remains intact, so there is a TFT instrument cluster, LED lighting, ride-by-wire throttle and Supermoto ABS mode. Underpinning the 250 Duke is a trellis frame that is suspended by 43 mm upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear, which is 10-step adjustable for preload. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear.

The addition of the Silver Metallic Grey colour gives buyers more choice without altering the bike’s core appeal. It is a small update, but one that adds a different flavour to an already well-rounded streetfighter in the quarter-litre segment. The 250 Duke is priced at ₹2,12,196 ex-showroom.