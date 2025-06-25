Looking for a great-sounding motorbike? Check out these 5 twin-cylinder machines

The internal combustion engine (ICE) has not only kept the enthusiast alive, but the exhaust note is what makes every model distinctive from the other. A good exhaust note is not only a pleasure to the ear but also a subtle flex of having the right machine between your legs. While some like it louder, others find the raspier note, the way to go. If you are in the market for a great-sounding motorcycle, here are five twin-cylinder options to choose from. View Personalised Offers on Yamaha MT-15 V2 Check Offers From the Aprilia RS 457 to the Kawasaki Ninja 650, there's something for everyone who likes a great-sounding motorcycle

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets a sweet-sounding parallel-twin motor that remains likeable across the rev band

1. Kawasaki Ninja 650

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is a mainstay in the middleweight sportbike segment, powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that churns out 67.3 bhp and 64 Nm of torque. This is a quick motor and gets louder as you open the throttle more generously. The sweet-sounding motor keeps things refined, and you know you are in for a treat post the 5,000 rpm mark. The bike comes equipped with a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, and traction control. The sports tourer weighs 196 kg and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.92 seconds with a top speed of 210 kmph. The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is priced at ₹7.27 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

The Aprilia RS 457 and Tuono 457 are available with a 457 cc parallel-twin motor with a meaty exhaust

2. Aprilia RS 457 & Tuono 457

The Aprilia RS 457 and Tuono 457 are made-in-India twin-cylinder motorcycles, and the most powerful ones to be locally produced. The bikes bring Italian flair to the segment with the 457 cc parallel-twin engine producing 46.9 bhp and 43.5 Nm of torque. The exhaust note on both machines has a strong grunt that gives the impression of a “big” bike, just what you need to stand out. Despite the aggressive and sharp styling, the bike offers a sporty yet comfortable riding posture and predictable throttle response, making it accessible to newer riders, too. At just 175 kg, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.99 seconds and hits a top speed of 190 kmph. The RS 457 is attractively priced at ₹4.20 lakh, while the Tuono 457 is priced at ₹3.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Yamaha R3 is a sharp motorcycle with an ultra-refined exhaust note, perfect for those who don't like to shout

3. Yamaha R3

Quick, cool, and sharp, the Yamaha R3 features a 321 cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that delivers 41.4 bhp and 29.5 Nm of torque. Its lightweight chassis (169 kg), smooth power delivery, and balanced handling make it a great choice for both beginners and experienced riders. The R3 can go from 0-100 kmph in about 6 seconds and reach a top speed of 188 kmph, while sounding refined with a strong aural note when the throttle stays open. The Yamaha R3 comes at a price tag of ₹3.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 comes with a fantastic exhaust note, which has little to do with its age

4. Kawasaki Ninja 300

Though slightly dated in tech and design, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 still offers an enjoyable ride with its 296cc parallel-twin engine, producing 38.8 bhp and 26.1 Nm of torque. The engine comes with a fantastic exhaust note, which has little to do with its age. The bike has a kerb weight of 179 kg, and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds with a top speed of 182 kmph. The Ninja 300 is currently priced at ₹3.43 lakh (ex-showroom), and is easily one of the best-sounding twin-cylinders on sale.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 gets the likeable 648 cc parallel-twin mill that has a strong rumble coming from its twin silencers

5. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield’s cafe racer knows how to make a statement, especially with its twin silencers. Powered by the tried and tested 648 cc parallel-twin, air-cooled motor tuned for 46.3 bhp and 52 Nm, this middleweight offering may not have the traditional thump of a ‘RE’ motorcycle, but there’s so much. The engine is raspy and hits the right notes, balancing well between old-school feel and a modern rumble. The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is priced from ₹3.22 lakh (ex-showroom).