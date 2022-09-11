Mahindra reduces price in select variants of this SUV. Details here

Mahindra has reduced the price of select variants of the XUV700 by up to ₹6,000. The reason for this reduction has not been revealed yet. However, according to reports, it is due to the non-availability of sequential turn indicators for the sport utility vehicle (SUV).

In the petrol version of the XUV700, the price reduction is applicable in the following variants- AX5 5S MT, AX5 7S MT, AX7 MT and AX5 5S AT.

In the diesel version, the price slash has been seen in these variants- AX5 5S MT, AX5 7S MT, AX7 7S MT, AX5 5S AT, AX5 7S AT, AX7 AT, and the AX7 AWD AT.

In July this year, Mahindra had revised the features list of the XUV700.

A report by Livemint said the AX3 variant of the SUV model no longer has a rear wiper and defogger. Selective unlock functions for the doors and boot lid were also removed by the automaker.

Two other variants of the XUV700- AX5 and AX7 variants no longer come with LED sequential indicators. Mahindra also dropped adaptive cruise control with stop and go functions, the Livemint report added.

A few days ago, Mahindra unveiled its first fully electric SUV, the XUV400. It will be manufactured domestically and has a range of safety features, including six airbags, electronic stability software and four disc brakes etc.

Mahindra is in the process of lining up new vehicles in its electric vehicle (EV) segment and expects about 20-30 per cent of its SUVs to be electric.

