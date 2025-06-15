Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 automatic transmission option launched. Check details

The Mahindra Scorpio N range has been expanded with the addition of an automatic transmission variant of the Z4 version. This new variant fills the gap between the base manual versions and the higher-spec automatic models. It gives a cost-effective alternative for customers who desire the convenience of an automatic transmission without moving into the range-topping segment. Here’s what it gets. View Personalised Offers on Mahindra Scorpio-N Check Offers Mahindra has not made any changes to the feature list of the Z4 variant of the Scorpio N.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 AT: Price

The new Scorpio N Z4 AT is priced at ₹17.39 lakh for the petrol version and ₹17.86 lakh for the diesel, both ex-showroom. These figures make it a more affordable automatic option compared to the previously available Z6 Diesel AT, which costs ₹18.91 lakh, and the Z8 Select Petrol AT, priced at ₹19.06 lakh.

(Also read: Next-gen Mahindra Bolero spotted for the first time)

Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 AT: Design

In terms of design, the Z4 AT has the same bold and muscular appearance typical of the Scorpio N. The car has a silver-highlighted front grille, dual-barrel halogen headlamps, a ski rack with a black finish, and a rear spoiler. The SUV has 17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 AT: Features

The feature list in the Z4 AT variant includes essentials and a few modern conveniences. It comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV features cruise control, a rear passenger USB-C port, and a monochrome instrument cluster display.

The driver gets very much of the same convenience features: electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors, seat height adjustment and lumbar support. The SUV also provides a rear wiper, washer, defogger, and an anti-pinch feature that works on the driver's window, which adds practicality.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 AT: Safety

Safety has been taken care of with a robust array of features for this class. The Scorpio N Z4 AT features an electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold and hill descent control, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD), and four-wheel ventilated disc brakes. ISOFIX child seat mounts are also offered, so it is a worthy option for family buyers.

(Also read: Mahindra delivers 10,000 XEV 9e and BE 6 eSUVs in 70 days)

Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 AT: Specifications

Under the bonnet, Z4 AT trim has an option between a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel motor. Over 200 bhp is created by the petrol motor while it can also deliver up to 380 Nm of torque. The diesel motor comes in two states of tune: 173 bhp with 400 Nm for upper trims and 132 bhp with 300 Nm in base trims.

Both the powertrains are coupled to a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Mahindra also provides a four-wheel-drive (4WD) version with some diesel variants to enhance off-road capability.