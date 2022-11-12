Mahindra to increase monthly production of these models. See details

Mahindra & Mahindra will increase its production capacity for select models to reduce the waiting period on these offerings. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the decision to increase production capacity was taken due to high demand for some SUVs manufactured by the company.

“Monthly production capacity will be raised from 29,000 units in Q4 FY2022 to 49,000 units in Q4 2024. Also, over the next three years, ₹7,900 crore will be invested in SUVs,” said a Mahindra & Mahindra official on Friday, as per Live Hindustan.

Production of which models will be ramped up?

Thar, Scorpio N, XUV700, and XUV300 – all SUVs – are the cars which will see more units being manufactured than before. For Thar, 6,000 units will be produced per month instead of the existing capacity of 4,000; the corresponding numbers for the other three are 5,000 to 9,500 (XUV300), 6,000 to 10,000 (XUV7000), and up to 10,000 for Scorpio N.

Meanwhile, for the EV portfolio, the domestic carmaker will ramp up its monthly capacity from 15,000 to 17,000 units. The portfolio accounts for up to 30 per cent of Mahindra and Mahindra's line-up.

Waiting period

The waiting period for Scorpio N ranges from 15 weeks to 105 weeks, while for XUV700, it is for up to 72 weeks. However, the period for Thar is just 3-12 weeks.

