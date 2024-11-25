Maruti Suzuki has now completed three million cumulative exports. Here are the details

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, informed on Monday that it has completed the key milestone of three million export units from India. The latest export batch consisted of 1,053 units that were shipped out from Gujarat's Pipavav port and consisted of models like Celerio, Fronx, Baleno, Ciaz, Dzire and S-Presso. Maruti Suzuki commenced exports from India back in 1986 with the first batch of 500 units send to Hungary.

The first million milestone was achieved in FY2012-13 while the next million came up in FY2020-21. The most-recent million took all of three years and nine months. "The 3 million cumulative exports milestone reflects India's automobile manufacturing excellence and is a shining example of Brand India on the global stage," said Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, in a press statement issued by the company. "Our exports from India have grown by 3 times from 4 years ago. Inspired by this global demand, Maruti Suzuki is determined to diversify and ramp-up vehicle exports to 7.5 lakh units by 2030-31."

Maruti Suzuki currently exports to markets in Africa, Latin America, Asia and West Asia, with countries like South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Chile receiving the bulk of exports which are sold under the Suzuki badge. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki also began exporting Made-in-India Fronx units to Suzuki's home base of Japan.

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest car exporter, ships out various small and compact models from India and has recently started to export more premium offerings like Grand Vitara and Jimny as well.