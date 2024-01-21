Maruti Suzuki to introduce 7-seater Grand Vitara model by 2025

Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara has swiftly become a standout car in the compact SUV segment, outperforming Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in sales. The company is now gearing up to introduce a 7-seater model of this popular SUV, currently under testing as the Y17 render. Expected to hit the market by 2025, this model may offer both 6-seater and 7-seater options, Live Hindustan reported. Grand Vitara is one of the biggest launch from Maruti Suzuki.

The 7-seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (Y17) is likely to be the first to be introduced, featuring the company's existing 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild hybrid petrol and 1.5-litre three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engines. In December 2023, the current model of Grand Vitara sold 6988 units.

The K15C Dual Jet Dual VVT Smart Hybrid petrol engine is anticipated for low and mid-spec variants, while the top-end trims may incorporate a more powerful hybrid engine sourced from Toyota. Notably, the 7-seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Urban Cruiser will be based on the Highrider, a sibling from Toyota.

Upon entering the Indian market, the Y17 will become Maruti's largest ICE SUV, with an expected ex-showroom price exceeding ₹15 lakh. It will compete with models such as Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Citroen C3 Aircross, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, and the upcoming Renault Duster.

The edition of Maruti Suzuki Y17, designed by SRK Design, shares similarities with the current model but appears longer. Featuring a distinctive design, it includes a thick chrome bar with Suzuki badges, a black hexagonal grille section, sharp triple-beam LED headlamps, vertical LED fog lamps, a wider lower air intake, and a muscular bonnet. The side profile showcases large wheels with a fresh design, while the wheelbase length of the current Grand Vitara is 2,600mm.