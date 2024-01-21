close_game
close_game
News / Car Bike / Maruti Suzuki to introduce 7-seater Grand Vitara model by 2025

Maruti Suzuki to introduce 7-seater Grand Vitara model by 2025

ByHT News Desk
Jan 21, 2024 04:15 PM IST

Grand Vitara outsells Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos in compact SUV segment.

Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara has swiftly become a standout car in the compact SUV segment, outperforming Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in sales. The company is now gearing up to introduce a 7-seater model of this popular SUV, currently under testing as the Y17 render. Expected to hit the market by 2025, this model may offer both 6-seater and 7-seater options, Live Hindustan reported.

Grand Vitara is one of the biggest launch from Maruti Suzuki.
Grand Vitara is one of the biggest launch from Maruti Suzuki.

The 7-seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (Y17) is likely to be the first to be introduced, featuring the company's existing 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild hybrid petrol and 1.5-litre three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engines. In December 2023, the current model of Grand Vitara sold 6988 units.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

ALSO READ: Centre may provide incentives to retrofit old vehicles into EV

The K15C Dual Jet Dual VVT Smart Hybrid petrol engine is anticipated for low and mid-spec variants, while the top-end trims may incorporate a more powerful hybrid engine sourced from Toyota. Notably, the 7-seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Urban Cruiser will be based on the Highrider, a sibling from Toyota.

ALSO READ- Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from next month

Upon entering the Indian market, the Y17 will become Maruti's largest ICE SUV, with an expected ex-showroom price exceeding 15 lakh. It will compete with models such as Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Citroen C3 Aircross, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, and the upcoming Renault Duster.

ALSO READ: Maruti to invest 35,000 crore for second Gujarat plant, roll out first battery EV from state

The edition of Maruti Suzuki Y17, designed by SRK Design, shares similarities with the current model but appears longer. Featuring a distinctive design, it includes a thick chrome bar with Suzuki badges, a black hexagonal grille section, sharp triple-beam LED headlamps, vertical LED fog lamps, a wider lower air intake, and a muscular bonnet. The side profile showcases large wheels with a fresh design, while the wheelbase length of the current Grand Vitara is 2,600mm.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On