Maruti Suzuki Victoris bookings open for 11,000

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday unveiled its new SUV that will go on sale from its Arena line of dealerships. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris will sit above the Brezza, which means that it will be the new flagship for Arena. The brand has already started accepting bookings for a token amount of ₹11,000. With the new SUV, Maruti Suzuki is preparing for the festive season that is right around the corner. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the new Arena flagship, and bookings are open for ₹ 11,000

Tech-Packed Cabin for Digital Natives

The cabin is loaded with segment-first features designed to appeal to India’s hyper-connected, tech-driven youth. A 25.65 cm SmartPlay Pro X infotainment system with integrated app store, Alexa Auto AI with 35+ voice commands, and OTA updates ensures the car is as future-ready as its customers.

Maruti Suzuki has also partnered with Harman to offer a premium 8-speaker Infinity sound system with Dolby Atmos 5.1 surround sound, creating what the company calls a “Theatre on Wheels” experience. Add to that a 64-colour ambient lighting system, a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and next-gen Suzuki Connect with 60+ features, and the Victoris clearly positions itself at the digital frontier.

Comfort and Convenience, Reimagined

Beyond tech, Maruti Suzuki has worked on convenience features that resonate with modern lifestyles. The Victoris debuts a smart-powered tailgate with gesture control, an 8-way powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, and multiple fast-charging ports, including wireless charging with active cooling. Practicality hasn’t been overlooked, with Maruti introducing a segment-first underbody CNG tank, freeing up precious boot space.

Safety Takes Centre Stage

Safety credentials are equally strong. The Victoris comes with Level 2 ADAS, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, and Automatic Emergency Braking. Six airbags are standard across all variants, supported by features like a 360-degree camera with 11 views, Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Control, and all-wheel disc brakes. MSIL says the SUV is engineered for a 5-star crash safety rating under Bharat NCAP.

Designed for Young India

On the outside, the SUV reflects a bold, wraparound design language. LED projector headlamps, connected LED tail lamps, aero-cut alloy wheels, and a panoramic sunroof lend it a premium and athletic stance. Inside, the black-ivory cabin with soft-touch materials, piano-black accents, and a layered dashboard design underscores its youthful positioning.

Powertrain Choices for Every Lifestyle

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Victoris is its versatile drivetrain lineup:

1.5L Petrol with Smart Hybrid – MT & AT options, up to 21.18 km/l.

1.5L Strong Hybrid (with EV mode) – e-CVT, fuel efficiency of 28.65 km/l.

ALLGRIP Select 4x4 – 6AT with paddle shifters, multi-terrain drive modes.

S-CNG with underbody tank – 27.02 km/kg efficiency.

Colours

Available in 10 colours (including new Mystic Green and Eternal Blue), the Victoris offers both monotone and dual-tone options.