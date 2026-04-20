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    MG Majestor 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Colours, Features

    By Paarth Khatri
    Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 9:11:13 AM IST

    MG Majestor 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: JSW MG Motor India is launching its flagship ICE vehicle in India today. It is called Majestor and is the successor to the Gloster.

    Summary

    MG Majestor 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: MG Motor is launching the new Majestor today, expected to be a flagship SUV with a focus on design, features and technology. It is likely to target the premium full SUV segment, with pricing and positioning key to its impact.

    The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine with 4WD capability
    The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine with 4WD capability

    MG Majestor 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: MG Motor is set to pull the wraps off the all-new Majestor today, marking what could be one of its most important launches in the premium SUV space yet. Positioned as a flagship offering, the Majestor is expected to blend bold design, a feature-heavy cabin and a strong focus on tech, while potentially pushing further upmarket than MG’s current lineup. With competition intensifying across the full-size and three-row SUV segments, all eyes are on how MG prices and positions the Majestor, and whether it can shake up an already crowded space.

    Stay tuned live with us as we take you through the latest updates directly from the launch event:

    ...Read More

    Stay tuned live with us as we take you through the latest updates directly from the launch event:

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 20, 2026 9:11:13 AM IST

    MG Majestor 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: What's 5-5-5 ownership package?

    Early buyers of the Majestor will also get the brand’s 5-5-5 package, which includes a 5-year warranty, 5 years of roadside assistance and 5 free labour services.

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    Apr 20, 2026 8:48:59 AM IST

    MG Majestor 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: Bookings

    Bookings for the MG Majestor are already open at a token amount of 41,000, with deliveries expected to begin after the official price announcement.

    Apr 20, 2026 8:29:10 AM IST

    MG Majestor 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: What is the Majestor?

    The Majestor is essentially a facelifted version of the Gloster which has been on sale in the Indian market for sometime now. It will be the new flagship ICE vehicle for the brand.

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