MG Majestor 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Colours, Features

Live

By

MG Majestor 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: MG Motor is launching the new Majestor today, expected to be a flagship SUV with a focus on design, features and technology. It is likely to target the premium full SUV segment, with pricing and positioning key to its impact.

The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine with 4WD capability

MG Majestor 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: MG Motor is set to pull the wraps off the all-new Majestor today, marking what could be one of its most important launches in the premium SUV space yet. Positioned as a flagship offering, the Majestor is expected to blend bold design, a feature-heavy cabin and a strong focus on tech, while potentially pushing further upmarket than MG’s current lineup. With competition intensifying across the full-size and three-row SUV segments, all eyes are on how MG prices and positions the Majestor, and whether it can shake up an already crowded space. Stay tuned live with us as we take you through the latest updates directly from the launch event: ...Read More

Stay tuned live with us as we take you through the latest updates directly from the launch event: