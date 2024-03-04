MG Motor expands Hector SUV lineup, gets new variants Shine Pro and Select Pro

MG Motor India has expanded its Hector SUV lineup with the introduction of two new variants – Shine Pro and Select Pro. MG Motor India introduces Shine Pro and Select Pro variants to expand Hector SUV lineup.

What is the price of Hector SUV's new variants?

Priced at ₹15,99,800 and ₹17,29,800 (ex-showroom) respectively, these variants aim to offer enhanced choices for prospective Hector buyers, Live Hindustan reported.

Gaurav Gupta, deputy managing director of MG Motor India, expressed excitement about the new variants: “With features like ADAS Level 2 and connected technologies, the Hector will provide a comfortable and advanced driving experience for consumers.”

Check out the features of Shine Pro and Select Pro

Notable features of the Shine Pro variant include a single-pane electric sunroof, while the Select Pro variant boasts a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, providing a touch of luxury to the driving experience.

Both Shine Pro and Select Pro come equipped with India's largest 14-inch portrait-oriented HD touchscreen infotainment system, contributing to an immersive in-car entertainment experience. The variants also showcase a revamped dashboard design, featuring modern aesthetics and user-friendly controls. Additionally, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity add a layer of convenience for tech-savvy users.

Key features further include a wireless charger, a 17.78 cm fully digital instrument cluster, push start/stop button, floating light turn indicators, LED headlamps, and LED-connected taillights.

The MG Hector remains a popular choice in the SUV segment, and these new variants seek to provide buyers with more choices and advanced features. The SUV is available with both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine offers manual and CVT gearbox options, while the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel unit is paired with a manual gearbox.