MG Windsor EV crosses 27,000 sales mark in eight months. Check details

The MG Windsor EV has crossed the 27,000 sales milestone since its launch eight months back. While the CUV was first launched with a lesser 38 kWh battery pack, subsequently in May 2025 the Windsor Pro was launched with an increased battery pack size of 52.9 kWh battery pack. The automaker has stated that the new model had registered 8,000 bookings in just 24 hours since its debut in May 2025. The MG Windsor EV comes with a starting price of ₹ 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with an additional ₹ 3.5 lakh for the battery as a subscription (BaaS)

The carmaker revealed that apart from metros, there is a robust demand for the MG Windsor EV from emerging economies too, with non-metros accounting for nearly 48 per cent of its total sales. Furthermore, the MG Windsor has been awarded over 30 awards, including the most prestigious Green Car Award 2025 by iCOTY.

MG Windsor EV: Prices

The MG Windsor EV was the first model from the brand to have Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, that reduced prices for the electric crossover by a large amount. This has enabled the automaker to price the offering competitively. While in the BaaS variant, the MG Windsor EV has a ₹10 lakh to ₹13.10 lakh price bracket for the top-of-the-line Essence Pro, the purchase prices, in turn, for the Windsor EV sit in a ₹14 lakh to ₹18.10 lakh ex-showroom price band.

(Also read: MG Windsor Pro: Owner of Windsor EV reviews the upgraded model)

MG Windsor EV: Design

The MG Windsor EV has a unique design that is not found in any crossover available today, because it features styling cues of a hatchback, MPV and compact SUV. At the front, it has a split lighting with LED daytime running lights and projector headlights, and an underlit MG logo. The side of the vehicle has flowing lines, big windows and alloy wheels, and a blacked-out pillar on some trims to provide a floating roof effect.

At the back of the vehicle, joined LED tail lamps and a roof spoiler and a raked rear windscreen contribute to the styling look. In the interior, the interior has a dark color scheme with wood and bronze accents that highlights the roominess of the cabin while a panoramic glass roof further highlights the roominess.

MG Windsor EV: Features

The MG Windsor is well loaded on the feature side with an abundance of features and a roomy cabin. The EV features a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 9-speaker Infinity sound system, auto climate control, panoramic glass roof, reclining seats, wireless charging, and more. The EV also enjoys six airbags, 360-degree camera, hill hold function, and more, under the safety package.

(Also read: MG Windsor EV real world range tested. Here's how far the EV can take you on a single charge)

MG Windsor EV: Specifications

MG Windsor EV uses a 38 kWh battery pack in all the models. The electric powertrain produces 134 bhp peak and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The EV offers up to 331 kilometre range on a single charge. The Pro variants receive the larger 52.9 kWh battery pack which is said to deliver a range of 449 km on a single charge. The power from the Pro models however is unchanged.