Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

MG Windsor Pro EV becomes expensive by 21,000. But, there is a catch…

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 29, 2025 03:44 pm IST

Only one trim of the MG Windsor Pro EV has become costlier.

JSW MG Motor India has increased the pricing of the recently launched Windsor Pro EV. The Windsor Pro was launched as a model with an extended range on offer compared to the MG Windsor, which has been witnessing rapid growth in popularity across the country over the last few months. In fact, since the launch of the Windsor, the automaker has been able to boost its sales numbers significantly.

MG Windsor Pro comes as a long range variant of the Windsor EV. It comes challenging Tata Nexon EV, Tata Curvv EV and Mahindra XUV400.
Personalised Offers on
MG Windsor EV arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers
MG Windsor Pro comes as a long range variant of the Windsor EV. It comes challenging Tata Nexon EV, Tata Curvv EV and Mahindra XUV400.

Now, the carmaker has increased the pricing of the MG Windsor Essence Pro variant, which comes priced at 18.31 lakh (ex-showroom), up by 21,000 compared to the pre-price hike amount. However, expect this variant, the other trims of the MG Windsor range remain priced the same as before. The MG Windsor Pro range is available with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option. Prices start at 13.31 lakh (ex-showroom) under BaaS, along with a battery rental of 4.50 per km.

The electric SUV's pricing starts from 10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard variants. On the other hand, the pricing of the Windsor Pro range starts from 12.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV is available in four trim choices - Excite, Exclusive, Essence, and Essence Pro.

MG Windsor Pro: Range and specifications

The MG Windsor Essence Pro packs a host of features and a longer range compared to the standard version of the Windsor. The electric car packs a bigger 52.9 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge, as opposed to 332 km on a full charge from the 38 kWh battery pack on the standard version. It has a single electric motor that produces 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of peak torque.

On the feature front, the MG Windsor Essence Pro comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS comprising adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, front collision warning, and intelligent headlamp control. The model also gets vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) functions, an electrically operable tailgate, and new dual-tone black and ivory upholstery.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / MG Windsor Pro EV becomes expensive by 21,000. But, there is a catch…
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On