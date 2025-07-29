MG Windsor Pro EV becomes expensive by 21,000. But, there is a catch…

JSW MG Motor India has increased the pricing of the recently launched Windsor Pro EV. The Windsor Pro was launched as a model with an extended range on offer compared to the MG Windsor, which has been witnessing rapid growth in popularity across the country over the last few months. In fact, since the launch of the Windsor, the automaker has been able to boost its sales numbers significantly. Personalised Offers on MG Windsor EV Check Offers MG Windsor Pro comes as a long range variant of the Windsor EV. It comes challenging Tata Nexon EV, Tata Curvv EV and Mahindra XUV400.

Now, the carmaker has increased the pricing of the MG Windsor Essence Pro variant, which comes priced at ₹18.31 lakh (ex-showroom), up by ₹21,000 compared to the pre-price hike amount. However, expect this variant, the other trims of the MG Windsor range remain priced the same as before. The MG Windsor Pro range is available with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option. Prices start at ₹13.31 lakh (ex-showroom) under BaaS, along with a battery rental of ₹4.50 per km.

The electric SUV's pricing starts from ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard variants. On the other hand, the pricing of the Windsor Pro range starts from ₹12.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV is available in four trim choices - Excite, Exclusive, Essence, and Essence Pro.

MG Windsor Pro: Range and specifications

The MG Windsor Essence Pro packs a host of features and a longer range compared to the standard version of the Windsor. The electric car packs a bigger 52.9 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge, as opposed to 332 km on a full charge from the 38 kWh battery pack on the standard version. It has a single electric motor that produces 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of peak torque.

On the feature front, the MG Windsor Essence Pro comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS comprising adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, front collision warning, and intelligent headlamp control. The model also gets vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) functions, an electrically operable tailgate, and new dual-tone black and ivory upholstery.