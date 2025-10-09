Motoroid to Tricera Proto: 10 futuristic Yamaha bikes to be showcased at Japan Mobility Show 2025

Yamaha Motor Company is gearing up to participate in the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, set to begin on October 29, where it will present a diverse lineup of concept models, production motorcycles, and next-generation mobility solutions. The brand’s showcase will highlight its vision of sustainable and human-centric mobility, blending advanced engineering with innovative design. From electric and hybrid prototypes to hydrogen-powered concepts and automated transmission-equipped motorcycles, Yamaha aims to demonstrate the evolution of performance and technology across its range. Below are the 10 key models and concepts the company will be displaying at the event. Personalised Offers on Simple Energy OneS Check Offers Check Offers Yamaha will showcase two-wheelers, three-wheelers and even few wheelchairs at the Japan Mobility Expo.

1. Motoroid

We first saw Motoroid as a concept back in 2017.

The Motoroid project was created to study how humans and machines can interact more naturally. The first prototype, introduced in 2017, could balance itself and move autonomously in response to its rider. A second version, Motoroid2, appeared in 2023, demonstrating mutual responsiveness between rider and machine. The latest version, Motoroid:Λ, builds on this concept with the ability to learn and adapt on its own through reinforcement learning. Designed to make limited independent decisions, Motoroid:Λ represents progress toward a machine that can develop alongside its user. Key characteristics include AI-generated movement patterns and a lightweight, resilient frame capable of handling the repeated impacts that come with training and testing. This research aims to expand understanding of motion control through reinforcement learning and explore new directions in motorcycle technology.

2. Tricera

Yamaha Tricera is an electric trike that features a three-wheel steering system.

The Tricera proto is a three-wheeled, open-top electric vehicle developed to experiment with a different style of driving experience. It functions as a working prototype equipped with a three-wheel steering system (3WS), designed to provide precise cornering control and a distinct steering feel. The system focuses on responsive handling and close driver feedback, characteristics often associated with all-wheel steering vehicles. Engineers have tuned the steering setup with insights from human-centered research to enhance driver engagement and coordination with the machine.

The prototype also incorporates the αlive AD sound control system, which adjusts the sound of the electric motor to match driving inputs and create a more immersive experience.

3. Proto BEV

Yamaha Proto BEV is essentially an electric motorcycle.

This prototype was developed to explore the unique experience offered by high-capacity electric motorcycles. To achieve this, the design emphasizes low weight and compact proportions, resulting in an electric supersport bike that delivers a distinct riding feel. It combines Yamaha’s established handling stability—refined through years of work on combustion-engine models—with the smooth and direct power delivery characteristic of electric vehicles.

The rider interface is designed for track-focused usability, with essential controls positioned within easy reach and an instrument display that provides clear visual and audio feedback about the motorcycle’s performance and status. The overall setup aims to make the riding experience intuitive and engaging while showcasing the potential of lightweight, high-performance electric motorcycles.

4. H2 Buddy Porter Concept

Yamaha H2 Buddy Porter Concept runs on hydrogen and can go up to 100 km on a single tank.

Hydrogen engines are being explored as one of the possible paths toward carbon-neutral transportation. The H2 Buddy Porter Concept has been developed as part of this effort, in collaboration with Toyota Motor Corporation. Toyota designed a compact, high-pressure hydrogen tank specifically suited for use in motorcycles and scooters, approved by relevant regulatory authorities. Yamaha Motor focused on creating the hydrogen-powered engine, the frame, and other key components.

When fully fueled, the H2 Buddy Porter Concept can travel more than 100 km, according to test data. The prototype has also been designed with public-road regulations in mind, meeting technical standards for safety and emissions. It complies with Euro 5 requirements, including those governing nitrogen oxide (NOx) levels, making it a step forward in testing hydrogen as a viable fuel option for future motorcycles.

5. Proto HEV

Yamaha Proto HEV uses a series-parallel hybrid that enhances fuel efficiency.

This series-parallel hybrid (SPHEV) prototype has been developed to allow riders to experience two distinct modes of performance—“Serene” and “Spirited.” Its design integrates an electric motor and an internal combustion engine in a compact layout, enabling smooth transitions between quiet, efficient operation and strong, responsive power delivery. The motorcycle can operate calmly in urban settings and switch to higher performance when needed for open-road riding.

Yamaha’s proprietary power and energy management system helps the hybrid setup achieve more than a 35% improvement in fuel efficiency compared to similar models. The Proto HEV aims to balance riding enjoyment with improved environmental efficiency.

6. Proto PHEV

Yamaha Proto PHEV can run on full EV or hybrid mode as the situation requires.

This research and development prototype combines internal combustion engine technology with electric power to explore new possibilities for large motorcycles. The Proto PHEV can operate in full electric mode or hybrid mode, allowing the rider to choose based on riding conditions. This setup maintains the engaging performance of a conventional motorcycle while improving overall environmental efficiency.

7. Yamaha Tracer 9 GT Y-AMT

Yamaha Tracer 9 GT Y-AMT replaces the traditional gearbox with an AMT unit.

The 2025 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT Y-AMT introduces an innovative approach to sport-touring motorcycles by integrating Yamaha's Automated Manual Transmission (Y-AMT). This system allows riders to effortlessly switch between automatic and manual shifting modes, enhancing both city commuting and spirited riding experiences. The Tracer 9 GT Y-AMT is powered by the acclaimed 890 cc CP3 triple-cylinder engine that is tuned for 118 hp and 93 Nm.

Yamaha YZF-R1 uses a 999 cc liquid-cooled engine.

The models incorporate aerodynamic enhancements, including MotoGP-inspired winglets, aimed at improving stability and handling at high speeds. While the inline-four engine faces stricter emissions regulations, the R1 remains a benchmark for track-focused performance. The 998 cc engine is capable of producing 200 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque.

9. Yamaha Fazzio

Yamaha Fazzio uses a 124.8 cc Blue Core engine.

The Yamaha Fazzio is a 125cc hybrid scooter that combines a 124.8cc Blue Core engine with an electric motor, delivering enhanced efficiency and performance. This hybrid system provides additional power during acceleration, improving overall responsiveness. Designed with urban commuting in mind, the Fazzio offers a stylish retro aesthetic, featuring soft curves and a distinctive round LED headlamp. It also includes practical amenities such as ample under-seat storage, a USB charging port, and a smart key system, making it a convenient choice for daily use

10. Yamaha TY-E 3.0

Yamaha TY-E 3.0 is the third generation of electric dirt bike.

The TY-E 3.0 is an electric trial bike and the latest model builds upon technological advancements from previous iterations, aiming to exceed the performance of internal combustion engines. The TY-E 3.0 will compete in the All Japan Trial Championship alongside riders Kenichi Kuroyama and Masaya Ujikawa, with the goal of integrating these developments into future commercial electric motorcycles

Apart from these ten models, Yamaha will also showcase mobility options for specially-abled people. This will include a three-wheeled electric wheelchair concept model called Nactus vs Tre-X. It comes with 26-inch off road mountain bike tyres which help in stability across rough terrain. It also comes with a front carrier rack, a waterproof battery case, and a spacious footboard. There will also be two electric wheelchairs that can be customized for appearance and functions. The wheelchairs are called One-Max Urban and Historical.

Finally, there are two eBikes. The Y-00B: Base is an eBike concept designed to offer riders a platform for personal expression. Its slim Dual Twin frame houses a compact battery and drive unit, creating a clean, streamlined appearance. The model is highly adaptable, allowing customisation to fit the owner’s lifestyle and preferences. A built-in USB-PD port provides convenient device charging on the go, while the compact battery design enhances freedom of movement.

The Y-00B: Bricolage is a special edition of the Base model, celebrating Yamaha Motor’s 70th anniversary and paying tribute to its first motorcycle, the YA-1 from 1955. It combines vintage design cues with modern technology, resulting in a distinctive and unique aesthetic.