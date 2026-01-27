Renault Duster User Guide: We answer your top 5 questions on the new-gen SUV

Renault has officially unveiled the third-generation Duster in India, marking the return of the iconic nameplate after a three-year-long absence. Skipping the second-generation model altogether, Renault has introduced the latest global-spec Duster for the Indian market as part of its renewed product strategy. With updated styling, a feature-rich cabin and electrified powertrain options, the new Duster is positioned as a core product for the brand going forward. With pre-bookings open and a launch planned for March 2026, here are our answers to some of the most common questions readers have been asking. Get Launch Updates on Renault New Duster Notify me Notify me The third-generation Renault Duster has been officially unveiled in India, marking the SUV’s return after a three-year absence.

Is the new Duster an all-new model?

What has changed in design?

What are the interior updates?

What engines and powertrains are on offer?

How practical and capable is it?

1. Is the new Renault Duster an all-new SUV or an update of the older model?

Asked by Vihaan Singh

The new Duster adopts a boxier, more upright stance while retaining the rugged proportions that defined the original model

The third-generation Renault Duster is an all-new model for India. While it carries forward the Duster name and its rugged overalls, it is based on a new global platform and has no mechanical or structural links to the first-gen SUV sold earlier on our shores. Renault skipped the second-generation Duster for India and has instead introduced the latest version available internationally.

2. The old Duster was known for its tough, no-nonsense design. Does the new one still feel rugged?

Asked by Diya Gupta

The new Duster retains the upright and boxy proportions that defined the original, but with a more modern demeanour. The India-spec model features revised LED headlamps and connected LED tail-lamps, alongside a sculpted bonnet, chunky front and rear bumpers, pronounced wheel arches and roof rails. It additionally puts on silver inserts on the bumpers and Renault lettering on the grille.

3. What are the major interior and feature upgrades in the new Duster?

Asked by Arya Bose

The cabin brings premium upgrades such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and dual-zone climate control

The cabin observes a substantial upgrade compared to the older model. Key highlights include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in Google Assistant, wireless phone charging and ambient lighting. Creature comforts include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, and a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat. Practicality remains strong, with boot space rated at 700 litres up to the roof and a powered tailgate for added convenience.

4. What engine options will be available on the new Renault Duster?

Asked by Kunal S.

The new Duster will be offered with multiple powertrain options. The Turbo TCe 160 petrol engine produces 163 PS and 280 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed wet-clutch dual-clutch automatic gearbox. There is also a strong hybrid option in the form of the 1.8-litre E-Tech 160, which uses a small battery pack and an eight-speed DHT gearbox. Renault claims this setup can operate in electric mode for a significant portion of city driving. For buyers seeking a more conventional setup, a 1.0-litre TCe 100 petrol engine producing 100 PS and 160 Nm will be available with a 6-speed manual.

5. How capable is the new Duster compared to other mid-size SUVs?

Asked by Aisha Khan

The new Duster will be offered with turbo-petrol and strong-hybrid powertrains, including the E-Tech hybrid setup

The new Duster continues to prioritise real-world capability. It offers a ground clearance of 212 mm, an approach angle of 26.9 degrees and a departure angle of 34.7 degrees. These figures put it ahead of many pavement crawlers in the market and make it suitable for rough roads and light off-road use. This, combined with its practical boot space and robust suspension setup, should keep the Duster capable of taking on Indian roads.

