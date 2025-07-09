Renault Triber facelift to launch on July 23: Here's what we know

Renault is all-set to launch the facelifted version of the Triber in the Indian market on July 23. The Triber is set to receive its first significant update since its launch in 2019. The facelift will bring refreshed styling and new features, while the mechanical aspects of the MPV will remain unchanged. Get Launch Updates on Renault Triber 2025 Notify me Image of the current Renault Triber used for representational purpose only.

Renault Triber Facelift: Exterior Updates

Recent spy images reveal that the upcoming Renault Triber facelift will sport updated styling elements. The most noticeable changes include newly designed LED daytime running lights and slightly revised headlamp units. The front bumper appears to have been reworked, featuring larger air intakes and a repositioned set of fog lamps. Along the sides, a fresh design for the alloy wheels is expected. At the rear, the MPV is likely to feature redesigned tail lamps and a revised bumper design to enhance its overall look.

Renault Triber Facelift: Cabin Enhancements

The cabin layout of the facelifted Triber is expected to largely mirror that of the current model. However, subtle tweaks like new upholstery options and a mildly revised dashboard design could be introduced. Renault might also equip the facelift with additional features such as ambient lighting, an updated digital instrument cluster, auto-dimming interior rearview mirror (IRVM), a 360-degree camera system, a cooled glovebox, and automatic headlamps, to enhance the user experience.

(Also read: Renault buys Nissan's 51% stake in India joint venture, takes full control of operations)

Renault Triber Facelift: Powertrain Details

Under the hood, no mechanical upgrades are expected. The facelifted Triber will likely continue with the existing 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 72 hp of power and 96 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT.

Although there has been speculation about introducing a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 100 hp and 160 Nm of torque, it has yet to make it to the Triber lineup. Whether Renault plans to include this engine option with the facelift remains uncertain. If introduced, this engine would likely be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic.

Renault Triber Facelift: Expected Pricing

Currently, the Renault Triber is priced between ₹6.15 lakh and ₹8.98 lakh (ex-showroom). With the upcoming facelift, a price increase is anticipated. Nevertheless, Renault is expected to keep the Triber competitively priced, continuing its position as the most budget-friendly MPV in India.