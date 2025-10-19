Skoda launches Octavia RS performance sedan in India: Price, specs, and features

The Skoda Octavia RS was first unveiled in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and the performance sedan has finally been launched on our shores. Among the most anticipated new launches of the year, it arrives through the Completely-Built-Unit (CBU) route with just 100 units allocated for the Indian market. Through the years, the Octavia has been discontinued in India quite a few times; first launched in 2001 as the Czech manufacturer’s first car in India, it was initially discontinued in 2010 to make way for the Laura sedan. The latest launch marks the return of this iconic nameplate after it was discontinued once again in 2023. Personalised Offers on Skoda Octavia RS Check Offers Check Offers The Skoda Octavia RS has been launched in India, marking the return of an iconic nameplate to our shores.

How is the Skoda Octavia RS set apart?

The Octavia RS grows much sportier over the standard model while retaining the practicality and comfort that it was always known for. It features RS badges to denote its status, while gloss black accents all over the bodywork set it apart. The front fascia gets a new honeycomb mesh front grille with bigger air intakes on either side, contributing to its aggressive stance, which is further emphasised by its 19-inch Elias anthracite alloys and the black exhaust tips housed within a sleek rear diffuser.

Category Details Price & Availability ₹ 49.99 lakh (ex-showroom); limited to 100 units, CBU import Colours Mamba Green, Candy White, Race Blue, Magic Black, Velvet Red Engine & Gearbox 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol with 7-speed DSG Output & Performance 261 bhp, 370 Nm; 0–100 kmph in 6.6s; top speed 250 kmph Platform MQB Evo (shared with Golf GTI) Exterior Highlights Gloss black accents, honeycomb grille, larger air intakes, 19-inch anthracite alloys, RS badging, diffuser with black twin exhausts Interior Features Suedia/leather upholstery, red stitching, sport seats with electric adjust, memory, heating & massage, flat-bottom steering, ambient lighting Tech & Infotainment 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, digital cluster, heads-up display Safety & ADAS 10 airbags, adaptive cruise control, AEB, lane assist, 360° camera, ISOFIX, stability control Warranty & RSA 4-year/1,00,000 km warranty, 4-year roadside assistance Rivals Toyota Camry, VW Golf GTI, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe View All Prev Next

What is the cabin of the Skoda Octavia RS like?

The Octavia RS extends its sporty demeanour through to the cabin, highlighted by the Suedia/Leather upholstery with red contrast stitching. Front row occupants are treated to sport front seats with electric adjust alongside memory, heating, and massage functions. The driver further gets a flat-bottomed steering wheel, aluminium-finished pedals, and a digital instrument cluster, while the touchscreen infotainment display supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

What does the safety suite of the Skoda Octavia RS include?

In the usual Skoda fashion, the Octavia RS brings a comprehensive safety suite highlighted by the carmaker’s latest ADAS suite. This includes features such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control, parking assists, and lane driving aids, alongside other features. The sedan receives 10 airbags, a heads-up display, a 360-degree Area View camera for ease of manoeuvrability, ISOFIX mounts for child seats, and driving stability systems.

How does the Skoda Octavia RS perform?

The Skoda Octavia RS shares its MQB Evo platform with the Volkswagen Golf GTI, and as such, both are powered by the same 2.0-litre TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG. With this inline-four turbo-petrol, the sedan makes 261 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. It can make the 0-100 kmph sprint in 6.6 seconds, with an electronically-limited 250 kmph top speed.

What is the pricing and positioning of the Skoda Octavia RS?

Skoda has priced the Octavia RS at ₹49.99 lah (ex-showroom), limited to just 100 units on our shores. It is offered in five colour options: Mamba Green, Candy White, Race Blue, Magic Black, and Velvet Red.

With its launch, the Octavia RS becomes the Czech carmaker’s flagship sedan in India. It will rival entry-level German luxury sedans within the same price range, while also going up against the Toyota Camry and the Golf GTI.