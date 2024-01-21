Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from next month
Jan 21, 2024 12:43 PM IST
Tata Motors cites input cost rise for price increase
Tata Motors on Sunday said it will increase prices of its entire passenger vehicle range, including EVs, by an average of 0.7 per cent with effect from next month.
This increase will be effective February 1, 2024, and is being taken to partially offset the rise in input cost, Tata Motors said in a statement.
The company sells a range of passenger vehicles including Punch, Nexon and Harrier.
