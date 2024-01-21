close_game
Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from next month

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jan 21, 2024 12:43 PM IST

Tata Motors cites input cost rise for price increase

Tata Motors on Sunday said it will increase prices of its entire passenger vehicle range, including EVs, by an average of 0.7 per cent with effect from next month.

Tata Motors is planning further divestments after selling a stake in Tata Technologies, one of the people said. It has classified its investment in Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. as held for sale, according to its latest annual report.(Reuters File Photo)
This increase will be effective February 1, 2024, and is being taken to partially offset the rise in input cost, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The company sells a range of passenger vehicles including Punch, Nexon and Harrier.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

