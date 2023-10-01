Tesla launches updated Model Y in China, keeps starting price unchanged

US automaker Tesla on Sunday released an updated version of its Model Y in China, with minor changes to the vehicle's exterior and interior. Tesla unveiled a restyled Model 3 with a longer driving range, manufactured at its Shanghai factory in September(TESLA )

The changes include a new wheel design, according to a post by Tesla's official WeChat account. The starting price in China for the Model Y, the company's global best-seller, was unchanged at 263,900 yuan ($36,146).

Tesla unveiled a restyled Model 3 with a longer driving range, manufactured at its Shanghai factory, in China and other export markets in early September.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON