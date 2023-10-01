Tesla launches updated Model Y in China, keeps starting price unchanged
Oct 01, 2023 12:59 PM IST
The starting price in China for the Model Y, the company's global best-seller, was unchanged at 263,900 yuan ($36,146).
US automaker Tesla on Sunday released an updated version of its Model Y in China, with minor changes to the vehicle's exterior and interior.
The changes include a new wheel design, according to a post by Tesla's official WeChat account. The starting price in China for the Model Y, the company's global best-seller, was unchanged at 263,900 yuan ($36,146).
Tesla unveiled a restyled Model 3 with a longer driving range, manufactured at its Shanghai factory, in China and other export markets in early September.
