Fri, Sept 19, 2025
Siddharth Jain, Executive Director of INOX Group takes delivery of Tesla Model Y

ByPaarth Khatri
Updated on: Sept 19, 2025 09:35 am IST

Tesla has commenced deliveries of the Model Y in India, with Siddharth Jain being the first customer. The prices start at ₹59.89 lakh.

After delivering the first unit of the Model Y to Pratap Sarnaik, Transport Minister of Maharashtra, Tesla has started deliveries to the customers. The first customer to take delivery of the Model Y is Siddharth Jain, Executive Director of INOX Group. He opted for the Stealth Grey colour scheme. As of now, we do not know whether Siddharth got the rear-wheel drive version or the long-range rear-wheel drive version.

Siddharth Jain with his new Tesla Model Y in Stealth Grey colour. (X/ @JainSiddharth_)
Siddharth Jain with his new Tesla Model Y in Stealth Grey colour. (X/ @JainSiddharth_)

Siddharth wrote on X, “This one’s for you @ElonMusk !!! I am beyond thrilled to receive India Inc’s 1st @Tesla ! I have been waiting for this precious moment ever since I visited the Tesla Fremont factory in 2017! Dreams do come true!✨”

Even Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla acknowledged the tweet by simply saying Congrats!”.

Tesla Model Y: Colours

The Stealth Grey is the only colour scheme that does not cost extra. Other colours such as Pearl White Multi-Coat and Diamond Black cost 95,000. For Glaciar Blue, the customer would need to pay 1.25 lakh whereas the Quicksilver and Ultra Red will set you back by 1.85 lakh.

As standard, the Tesla Model Y comes with an all-black interior. If the customer wants to get a black and white colour scheme, then he or she would need to pay 95,000 more.

Tesla Model Y: Full self-driving

Tesla is also offering its full self-driving suite of features that will make the Model Y drive itself. This option costs 6 lakh more, and as of now, we do not know when Tesla will roll out this feature to India.

(Also read: 2026 Tesla Model Y Performance revealed with 580 km range and sporty upgrades)

Tesla Model Y: Price

Tesla Model Y is offered in two variants in India. The rear-wheel drive version is priced at 59.89 lakh whereas the Long Range rear-wheel drive variant costs 67.89 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Tesla Model Y: Battery and range

The standard model features a 60 kWh unit that offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 500 km. In contrast, the Long Range variant is equipped with a 75 kWh battery pack, which claims to provide a range of up to 622 km on a single charge.

This crossover is driven by a single electric motor located at the rear, producing a maximum power output of 295 bhp. Consequently, the top speed of the Model Y is 201 kmph. Additionally, the Model Y is compatible with Tesla's Supercharging network, where a 15-minute charge is projected to yield a range of between 238-267 km, depending on the selected battery pack.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / Siddharth Jain, Executive Director of INOX Group takes delivery of Tesla Model Y
