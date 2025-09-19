Siddharth Jain, Executive Director of INOX Group takes delivery of Tesla Model Y

After delivering the first unit of the Model Y to Pratap Sarnaik, Transport Minister of Maharashtra, Tesla has started deliveries to the customers. The first customer to take delivery of the Model Y is Siddharth Jain, Executive Director of INOX Group. He opted for the Stealth Grey colour scheme. As of now, we do not know whether Siddharth got the rear-wheel drive version or the long-range rear-wheel drive version. Personalised Offers on Tesla Model Y Check Offers Check Offers Siddharth Jain with his new Tesla Model Y in Stealth Grey colour. (X/ @JainSiddharth_)

Siddharth wrote on X, “This one’s for you @ElonMusk !!! I am beyond thrilled to receive India Inc’s 1st @Tesla ! I have been waiting for this precious moment ever since I visited the Tesla Fremont factory in 2017! Dreams do come true!✨”

Even Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla acknowledged the tweet by simply saying Congrats!”.

Tesla Model Y: Colours

The Stealth Grey is the only colour scheme that does not cost extra. Other colours such as Pearl White Multi-Coat and Diamond Black cost ₹95,000. For Glaciar Blue, the customer would need to pay ₹1.25 lakh whereas the Quicksilver and Ultra Red will set you back by ₹1.85 lakh.

As standard, the Tesla Model Y comes with an all-black interior. If the customer wants to get a black and white colour scheme, then he or she would need to pay ₹95,000 more.

Tesla Model Y: Full self-driving

Tesla is also offering its full self-driving suite of features that will make the Model Y drive itself. This option costs ₹6 lakh more, and as of now, we do not know when Tesla will roll out this feature to India.

Tesla Model Y: Price

Tesla Model Y is offered in two variants in India. The rear-wheel drive version is priced at ₹59.89 lakh whereas the Long Range rear-wheel drive variant costs ₹67.89 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Tesla Model Y: Battery and range

The standard model features a 60 kWh unit that offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 500 km. In contrast, the Long Range variant is equipped with a 75 kWh battery pack, which claims to provide a range of up to 622 km on a single charge.

This crossover is driven by a single electric motor located at the rear, producing a maximum power output of 295 bhp. Consequently, the top speed of the Model Y is 201 kmph. Additionally, the Model Y is compatible with Tesla's Supercharging network, where a 15-minute charge is projected to yield a range of between 238-267 km, depending on the selected battery pack.