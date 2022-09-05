Home / Car Bike / This car, launched in June, is now India's best-selling SUV. Details here

This car, launched in June, is now India's best-selling SUV. Details here

Published on Sep 05, 2022 06:03 PM IST

With 15,193 units sold in August, the 2022 edition of Maruti Suzuki's Brezza edged out Tata Nexon, of which 15,085 units were purchased.

The new-gen Brezza was launched in June.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Within two months of its launch, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Brezza has become the top-selling SUV in the country, with as many as 15,193 units sold in August. Tata Nexon, of which 15,085 units were purchased last month, came a close second.

“Till now, we have received more than 1 lakh bookings for the 2022 Brezza,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said.

Top features of Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022

The sub-compact SUV, which ended Nexon's 9-month run as the highest-selling car in this segment, comes with a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine, which produces torque and peak power of 137Nm and 103bhp respectively. It comes in five automatic variants – VXi, ZXi, ZXi dual-tone, ZXi + and ZXi dual-tone.

While the five automatic variants are priced at 10.96 lakh, 12.36 lakh, 12.52 lakh, 13.80 lakh and 13.96 lakh (all ex-showroom) respectively, the manual variants will cost between 7.99 lakh and 12.46 lakh.

Also, Maruti Suzuki may launch Brezza's CNG model in the coming months.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

