This car, launched in June, is now India's best-selling SUV. Details here

Within two months of its launch, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Brezza has become the top-selling SUV in the country, with as many as 15,193 units sold in August. Tata Nexon, of which 15,085 units were purchased last month, came a close second.

“Till now, we have received more than 1 lakh bookings for the 2022 Brezza,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said.

Top features of Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022

The sub-compact SUV, which ended Nexon's 9-month run as the highest-selling car in this segment, comes with a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine, which produces torque and peak power of 137Nm and 103bhp respectively. It comes in five automatic variants – VXi, ZXi, ZXi dual-tone, ZXi + and ZXi dual-tone.

While the five automatic variants are priced at ₹10.96 lakh, ₹12.36 lakh, ₹12.52 lakh, ₹13.80 lakh and ₹13.96 lakh (all ex-showroom) respectively, the manual variants will cost between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹12.46 lakh.

Also, Maruti Suzuki may launch Brezza's CNG model in the coming months.

