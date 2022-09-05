This car, launched in June, is now India's best-selling SUV. Details here
With 15,193 units sold in August, the 2022 edition of Maruti Suzuki's Brezza edged out Tata Nexon, of which 15,085 units were purchased.
Within two months of its launch, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Brezza has become the top-selling SUV in the country, with as many as 15,193 units sold in August. Tata Nexon, of which 15,085 units were purchased last month, came a close second.
“Till now, we have received more than 1 lakh bookings for the 2022 Brezza,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said.
Top features of Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022
The sub-compact SUV, which ended Nexon's 9-month run as the highest-selling car in this segment, comes with a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine, which produces torque and peak power of 137Nm and 103bhp respectively. It comes in five automatic variants – VXi, ZXi, ZXi dual-tone, ZXi + and ZXi dual-tone.
While the five automatic variants are priced at ₹10.96 lakh, ₹12.36 lakh, ₹12.52 lakh, ₹13.80 lakh and ₹13.96 lakh (all ex-showroom) respectively, the manual variants will cost between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹12.46 lakh.
Also, Maruti Suzuki may launch Brezza's CNG model in the coming months.
