Chennai jewellery store's Diwali surprise for its staffers is talk of the town

A jewellery shop in Chennai has grabbed a lot of limelight with its gesture towards its employees ahead of Diwali. At least 26 employees of Chennai-based Challani Jewellery Mart were gifted cars and two wheelers by the outlet owner Jayanti Lal Chayanthi, Hindustan Times automobile website Auto HT reported.



The 26 vehicles including a Maruti Swift hatchback along with two wheelers from Hero MotoCorp cost the employer a whopping ₹1.2 crore. According to report, the employees were delighted after the owner surprised them with the Diwali gifts.

“It was a moment of surprise, and excitement for the employees of Challani Jewellery Mart. And as a token of that love and reflection Challani has gone way too forward to reward them with the most prestigious awards in front of their families this Diwali. Totally 19 employees were rewarded with 2 wheelers and 8 employees with cars. A moment of truth, pride and excitement to all the families that watched this event making it a grand success. Let us wish them more to come this Diwali and going forward”, the jewellery outlet posted on its Instagram handle.



Jayanti Lal Chayanthi, the owner, told ANI that his employees were his second family who had supported him through thick and thin in the jewellery business. The owner said the gift is meant to encourage them and add something special to their lives. Emphasising that every employers should respect their staff and colleagues by giving them gifts, Chayanthi said he wanted to treat the members of this family by surprising them.

Some employees even got emotional while receiving the gifts from their boss during the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail