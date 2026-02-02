With January 2026 having witnessed much excitement with notable car launches and unveils, the Indian passenger car market is gearing up for an equally strong February. The upcoming launches span multiple segments: Nissan will take the wraps off their much-awaited mass-market offerings, while MG launches its next premium flagship product. At the same time, Volkswagen and BMW are expanding their respective luxury portfolios with the launch of two performance-focused models. Here’s a detailed look at our picks for the top 5 upcoming car launches in February 2026: Get Launch Updates on Nissan Tekton Notify me Notify me February 2026 is shaping up to be a busy month for new car launches in India

VW Tayron R-Line

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line will arrive as the brand’s new flagship SUV for India, featuring local assembly, sportier styling and a 204 hp turbo-petrol engine with all-wheel drive.

The Volkswagen Tayron will be launched in India as the new flagship SUV and is set to reach our shores initially in the R-Line trim, bringing sportier visuals and more power to the table. Unlike the Tiguan, it will be assembled locally, resulting in a more competitive price. The Tayron R-Line derives its power from a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that sends 204 hp and 320 Nm of torque through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro

BMW will launch the locally assembled X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro on February 16, marking the most powerful petrol-powered X3 variant for the Indian market

BMW is expanding the X3 lineup with its most powerful variant yet, and pre-bookings are already open across authorised dealerships. The BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro will be produced locally at the group’s Chennai plant and is slated for launch on February 16. Under the hood, it gets an uprated version of the 2.0-litre turbo petrol unit, sending 258 bhp and 400 Nm through an 8-speed automatic to all four wheels. The new X3 further puts on a sportier black trim, larger alloys, and M badging all around.

MG Majestor

The MG Majestor will debut on February 12 as MG Motor India’s new ICE flagship SUV, positioned above the Gloster and based on the globally sold Maxus D90

JSW MG Motor India will expand its SUV lineup with the launch of the MG Majestor on February 12. To be slotted above the Gloster, it will take its seat as the new ICE-powered flagship model. Based on the Maxus D90 sold in the global markets, the Majestor will rank among the largest SUVs in its segment. Measuring over five metres in length and boasting a 2,950 mm wheelbase, it brings an assertive on-road presence and a spacious cabin. It is expected to carry over the two diesel engines from the Gloster lineup, with buyers able to choose between RWD and AWD configurations.

Nissan Tekton

The Tekton’s design draws inspiration from the Nissan Patrol, giving it a more muscular and premium road presence

Nissan Motor India is gearing up for a brand resurgence in 2026, and the first model to be unveiled from its upcoming lineup will be the Nissan Tekton SUV. This is a new mid-size SUV based on the Renault Duster’s platform and it will break cover on February 4. To be locally manufactured at Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the Tekton will carry a distinctive design inspired by the likes of the legendary Nissan Patrol. While exact specifications are yet to be detailed, the SUV is expected to carry a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine making in the top-spec variants. The entry-level models will likely be fitted with the Magnite’s 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Nissan Gravite

The Nissan Gravite MPV is set for a February 2026 unveiling, positioned as a more affordable people-mover based on the Renault Triber’s architecture

The Nissan Gravite is another upcoming model from Nissan’s pipeline for India, and it will be positioned as an affordable MPV based on the same platform as the Renault Triber. While initially scheduled for a January debut, the Gravite will now break cover in February 2026. Like the Tekton, the MPV will also carry a distinctive style sheet to set it apart from the Triber, with a new trim and colour palette for the cabin as well. Under the hood, it is expected to retain the Triber’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm.