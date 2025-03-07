Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor prices hiked by up to 5,500 with immediate effect

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has revised the Urban Cruiser Taisor subcompact SUV prices since March 2025. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is now dearer by up to ₹5,500, depending on the variant. The maximum price hike applies to the S AMT and S+ AMT variants, while the other variants have become more expensive by ₹500. The updated Toyota Taisor range is now priced from ₹7.74 lakh and ₹13.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has been on sale for nearly a year and the latest price hike makes it more expensive on select variants

Toyota Taisor Engines

The price hike does not bring any upgrades to the offering. The Taisor is Toyota’s most accessible SUV in India and is available with two engine options. The lower variants get the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated K-Series petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit. The higher variants get the 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo engine paired with a manual transmission and a torque converter. Toyota will also sell a CNG-equipped variant of the Taisor to customers.

Toyota Taisor Features

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is available in four variants, - E, S, G, and V - and gets eight colour options. The coupe-styled offering is essentially the badge-engineered cousin of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx but gets a different grille, revised LED DRLs, and different alloy wheels. The Taisor, along with the Glanza, contributed 28 per cent to the automaker’s total sales in February 2025.

On the feature front, the Toyota Taisor packs a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The model comes equipped with a twin-pod instrument console with a MID unit, an automatic climate control system, connected car technology, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, cruise control, automatic LED headlamps with DRLs, and more. There’s also a six-speaker sound system, push-button start/stop, rear AC vents, puddle lamps, and lots more. The cabin gets a new dual-tone treatment.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor takes on the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Fronx in the segment.