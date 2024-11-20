TVS Apache RTR 160 4V updated with new features & technology. Here’s what’s new

Indian two wheeler maker, TVS Motor Company has updated its sports commuter, Apache RTR 160 4V for 2024. The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is now priced at ₹1.40 lakh, ex-showroom, making it pricier by ₹5,000 as compared to the previous model. With the new update the Apache RTR 160 4V now gets advanced technology and enhanced performance. The Apache RTR 160 4V competes with motorcycles in the 160cc segment that include the likes of Hero Xtreme 160R 4V and Bajaj Pulsar N160. TVS Motor has launched the updated version of the Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle at a price of ₹ 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) with added features and new technology.

While retaining the same design as before, the updated version of the Apache RTR 160 4V features several upgrades that contribute that the company says are aimed at providing better riding experiences. The 2024 Apache RTR 160 4V now comes with TVS SmartXonnect technology, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, and voice assistance.

Additionally, the bike also gets the Glide Through Technology (GTT) which enables riders to navigate smoother rides in heavy traffic. The motorcycle also provides adjustable brake and clutch levers aimed at enhancing comfort for riders.

The updated Apache RTR 160 4V comes in three colours: Granite Grey, Matte Black, and Pearl White. The two-wheeler manufacturer had earlier introduced another colour option - Lightning Blue. The bike also comes with Sporty, race-inspired graphics, golden-finish USD forks and red alloy wheels.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Specs

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V continues to be powered by the same 160cc single-cylinder engine with air and oil cooling. The maximum power produced by this engine is at 17.3 bhp at 8,000 rpm with a peak torque of 14.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine gets paired with a 5-speed gearbox as before. Suspension duties are handled by 37mm USD front forks with telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear.

Meanwhile, a 240 mm rear disc brake and dual-channel ABS come as standard with the 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. The updated bike also gets three different ride modes which includes Sport, Urban. and Rain. Using these riding modes, riders can adapt the chassis behaviour according to prevailing road conditions or personal preference.