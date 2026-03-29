TVS Ronin gets cashback and other benefits

TVS is offering a cashback of ₹7,500 on the Ronin 225. Not just that, there is also a low down payment of ₹11,999, and there is also a No Cost EMI option available. The prices of the TVS Ronin start at ₹1.25 lakh ex-showroom. If you are interested in this offer, then you can get in touch with the nearest dealership as they would have the full details. Also, there is a possibility that this is a limited-period offer, and the offers are available only on certain models. TVS Ronin uses a 225 cc single-cylinder engine that is tuned for low and mid-range.

What powers the TVS Ronin 225? TVS Motor Company is using a 225 cc, single-cylinder engine that is oil-cooled. It puts out 20.4 PS of max power and a peak torque output of 19.93 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

The engine is tuned for strong low-end that helps in when you are riding the motorcycle around the city. That torque helps in quick overtakes and filtering through the traffic as well. The gearbox on duty is also quite slick, and the exhaust note is also quite burbly.

New cafe racer coming? TVS Motor Company recently filed a design patent for a cafe racer version of the Ronin in India. This suggests that the brand might launch it in future. This motorcycle would be for the people who want something like a Ronin but in a sportier avatar.

The patent images suggest a shift towards a more aggressive, performance-focused design. While the motorcycle is likely to retain the same underpinnings as the standard Ronin, its ergonomics and overall character appear to be significantly reworked. Expect sportier graphics, fresh paint options, and sharper detailing to set it apart. Visually, it has a strong road presence, clearly pointing towards a more defined café racer persona.

It is important to note that the company also filed for a scrambler version of the motorcycle earlier, but it was never launched in the Indian market. So, as of now, the launch of the cafe racer is also not confirmed.