Yamaha FZ Rave vs Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: Which sub-160cc is for you?

The 150cc to 160cc streetfighter segment continues to attract Indian riders who want sharp styling, refined performance, and daily practicality without stretching their budget. Yamaha’s all-new FZ Rave joins long-standing rivals like the Bajaj Pulsar N160 and TVS Apache RTR 160 2V in this competitive turf. Here’s how these three contenders stack up on design, performance, and value. Take a look at how the three sub-160cc motorcycles compare to each other.

Yamaha FZ Rave vs Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: Design and styling

Yamaha FZ Rave debuts with a bold street presence featuring a full-LED projector headlamp, sculpted tank with cosmetic vents, and a compact tail section. The Yamaha will be sold in Metallic Black and Matte Titan colourways.

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 channels its bigger sibling, the N250, with muscular lines and a roadster silhouette. The 2024 update adds gold-finished upside-down forks on higher variants, giving it a premium edge.

In contrast, the TVS Apache RTR 160 2V retains its signature race-inspired look with clean body lines, a sporty stance, and TVS’s signature DRL forehead design that bolsters its dynamic persona.

Yamaha FZ Rave vs Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: Engine and performance

The FZ Rave runs a 149 cc, air-cooled single-cylinder engine delivering 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm. It’s the most modest on paper but promises smooth power and strong low-end torque, ideal for urban commutes.

The Pulsar N160’s 164.8 cc oil-cooled motor produces 15.6 bhp and 14.65 Nm. Its real-world refinement and flexible mid-range make it well-suited for both city and highway duties.

TVS’s Apache RTR 160 2V remains the performance benchmark in this class at 15.8 bhp and 13.85 Nm. Its quick throttle response and lively engine character attract spirited riders who crave fun behind the handlebars.

Model Engine (cc) Power (bhp) Torque (Nm) Weight (kg) Front Suspension ABS Price (ex-showroom) Yamaha FZ Rave 149 12.2 13.3 136 Telescopic Single-channel ₹ 1,17 lakh Bajaj Pulsar N160 164.8 15.6 14.6 152 (approx.) USD (on top variant) Single/Dual (varies) ₹ 1.13 - ₹ 1.36 lakh TVS Apache RTR 160 2V 159.7 15.8 13.8 139 Telescopic Single/Dual (varies) ₹ 1.11 - ₹ 1.23 lakh Prev Next

Yamaha FZ Rave vs Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: Hardware and rideability

Yamaha’s FZ Rave sits on the brand’s tried-and-tested Deltabox frame, paired with telescopic forks and a monoshock. The combination, along with its lighter frame, should contribute to easy handling and confidence in congested traffic.

Bajaj gives the Pulsar N160 an advantage with its USD fork setup on top variants, a rare feature in this segment. It complements the chassis well, delivering improved stability and comfort.

The Apache RTR 160 2V features a double cradle frame and can get an edge in city manoeuvrability thanks to its Glide Through Technology (GTT), which allows clutch-free crawling in traffic.

Yamaha FZ Rave vs Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: Features and equipment

Yamaha FZ Rave:

Negative LCD instrument cluster with basic information display

Full-LED lighting setup with a projector headlamp and position lamp

Single-channel ABS paired with disc brakes at both ends

Offered in a single variant with two colour options: Matte Titan and Metallic Black

Focused on simplicity and reliability without added electronic aids

Bajaj Pulsar N160:

New digital instrument cluster with gear indicator, fuel economy data, and trip information

Bluetooth connectivity with call alerts, message notifications and fuel indications

Turn-by-turn navigation

Three ABS riding modes: Road, Rain, and Off-road

USD front forks on the top variant for improved ride and handling

Sleek new LED indicators and a modern lighting setup

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V:

Digital instrument cluster

Bluetooth connectivity via TVS SmartXonnect

Three riding modes: Urban, Rain, and Sport

Glide Through Technology (GTT) for smoother low-speed control

Dual-channel ABS on higher trims

Race-inspired design and advanced electronics in top models

Yamaha FZ Rave vs Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: Picking the right one

Each motorcycle offers a distinct experience. The Apache RTR 160 2V stands tall for its power, features, and dynamic handling. The Pulsar N160 balances comfort, performance, and premium touches, making it a versatile everyday rider. The Yamaha FZ Rave focuses on refinement, lightweight agility, and reliability, traits that make it an easy choice for riders.