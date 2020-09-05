1,515 fresh cases push Punjab’s Covid-19 tally to over 61,000

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 22:40 IST

The death toll from Covid-19 rose to 1,808 with 69 more fatalities in Punjab while the infection tally jumped to 61,527 with 1,515 new cases on Saturday, according to a medical bulletin.

Twelve new deaths were reported from Ludhiana; 10 from Ferozepur; eight each from Amritsar and Jalandhar; four from Patiala; three each from Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Mohali, Pathankot and Rupnagar; two each from Faridkot, Sangrur, Moga, Barnala and Hoshiarpur and one each from Kapurthala and SBS Nagar, the bulletin said.

Among places which reported new cases included Jalandhar (254), Ludhiana (208), Mohali (146), Patiala (138), Amritsar (132), Gurdaspur (113), Hoshiarpur (105), Bathinda (100) and Mansa (49).

A total of 1,306 novel coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. So far, 43,849 people have been cured of the infection, according to the bulletin.

Punjab has 15,870 active Covid-19 cases now, it said.

Eighty-five critical patients are on ventilator support while 507 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. With a collection of 24,098 more samples for Covid testing, the figure of total samples taken so far for testing has reached 11,68,106 in the state, it said.